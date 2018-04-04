Global Automotive Catalytic Converter Market Study Reveals Growth Factors and Competitive Outlook for Future

Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) has been acting as an impressive data source when it comes to evaluating various industrial verticals. The research report titled “Automotive Catalytic Converter Market” offers a clear insight about the Automotive Catalytic Converter Market assessed over the global platform. This analysis proves beneficial for readers & new investors who are aiming to enter the market for Automotive Catalytic Converter Market in the near future.

The top four leading players in the global automotive catalytic converter market are BASF Catalysts LLC, Tenneco Inc., Eberspaecher GmbH Holding & Co. KG, and Faurecia SA. The collective share of these companies was estimated at 52.6% in 2014. Improving emission control solutions in automobiles is a key product innovation strategy being adopted by these leading players to survive the tough competition in the market,. This motive is translating into rising investments in research and development to manufacture products that cater to the stringent regulatory framework pertaining to emissions.

“As the market is perched on the cusp of a technological change, competitors must integrate the advanced technologies to deliver products that provide sustainable environmental solutions,” recommends the lead author of this research report. Companies will also prioritize adhering to government-determined safety standards and regulations by designing superior quality to build positive brand image over a period of time.

Demand for Automotive Catalytic Converters Picks Up as Global Warming Becomes a Serious Issue

The demand for advanced automatic catalytic converters has been progressively rising due to the strict norms pertaining to emissions. The harmful particles released by less efficient catalytic converters have contributed to high pollution levels and created a negative impact on the environment. Thus, the rising concerns about the global warming and soaring carbon footprint of several countries have made governments enforce strict emission rules, which has created a positive impact on the automotive catalytic converter market.

As the global automotive industry shifts to high gear, it is propelling the demand for more optimized and efficient automotive catalytic converters as well. Analysts predict that the increasing production of vehicles is likely to create a mammoth demand for these converters in the near future. In addition to this, the ongoing technological innovation that promises advanced mechanisms to reduce emissions from exhaust systems of vehicles will also accelerate sales of automotive catalytic converters in the near future.

Mounting Popularity of Electric Cars Could Dent Demand for Automotive Catalytic Converters

With electric vehicles evidently emerging as the next big trend in the automotive sector, the demand for automotive catalytic converters could be under threat in the long term as these converters serve no purpose in electric vehicles. Additionally, the high costs required to steer research and development into catalytic converters will also restrain the global market in the near future. However, the burgeoning automotive sector in developing regions of Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America will continue to present several growth opportunities to the global market through the coming decade.

Three-way Oxidation-reduction Catalytic Converter Segment Rakes in High Revenues

global automotive catalytic converter market will be worth US$172.80 bn by 2021 as compared to US$105.59 bn in 2014. From 2015 to 2021 the market is expected to rise at a CAGR of 7.3%. The global market will be driven by the strong demand for three-way oxidation-reduction catalytic converters; this segment as will progress at a CAGR of 7.5% between 2015 and 2021 to represent an opportunity worth US$67.7 bn by 2021. In terms of geography, Europe is projected to lead the overall market with revenue contributions amounting to US$52.72 bn by 2021.

The report also provides company market share analysis of the various industry participants. Key players have been profiled and their company overview, financial overview, business strategies and recent developments have been covered in the report. Major market participants profiled in this report include: Magneti Marelli S.P.A., Faurecia SA, Tenneco Inc., Benteler International AG, Eberspaecher GmbH Holding & Co. KG, BASF Catalysts LLC, Calsonic Kansei Corporation and Clean Diesel Technologies, Inc. among others

The automotive catalytic converter market has been segmented as:

Global Automotive Catalytic Converter Market: By Type

Two-way oxidation catalytic converter

Three-way oxidation-reduction catalytic converter

Diesel oxidation catalyst

Global Automotive Catalytic Converter Market: By Material

Platinum

Palladium

Rhodium

Global Automotive Catalytic Converter Market: By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Italy

Spain

France

Germany

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

APEJ

China

India

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand)

Rest of APEJ

Japan

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Others

The report provides a cross-sectional analysis of by type and of by material segment with respect to the above mentioned regions.

