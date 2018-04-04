Global Arts & Antiques Evolves as the Reliable Provider of Faberge Antiques

New York, New York (webnewswire) April 3, 2018 – Russian antique works from Faberge and Feodor Ruckert are celebrated for its elegant designs and admirable craft. Alongside its immense popularity in the antique market, there emerged a multitude of forged Faberge antiques, made with the sole intention to steal money off of people’s pockets. For antique collectors who are trying hard to procure the most authentic Faberge antiques, Global Arts & Antiques is a reliable provider of Russian silver antiques in New York that can fulfill what their customers need.

A spokesperson for the company said, “Our inventory contains authentic, antique 19th century items including works by Faberge and Feodor Ruckert. We do not deal with any types of reproductions. Our products come with a lifetime guarantee of authenticity. We are glad to see our customers are happy and grateful for our efforts we make to offer the best of Russian antiques for sale at competitive prices.”

Their exquisite range of Russian antique collection includes bowls, spoons, tea glass holder, napkin ring and more. Their rich collection of beautiful, antique pieces date back centuries and are one-of-a-kind. The Russian silver and enamel antiques they collect are restored to perfection. Their experts go above and beyond to ensure only the best, popular, and real antique works are provided to the collectors. They have over 26 years of experience in collecting and investing in all sorts of arts.

“We are one of the most reputable and reliable antique dealers and collectors in fine Russian works of art. We are conveniently located in the New York Metropolitan area. All of our Russian silver antique collections in New York can be viewed personally by appointment only,” the spokesperson said.

The company also revealed some tactics to determine the authenticity of the Russian antiques. One must be familiar with the look and feel of a Faberge antique before purchasing it. A simple touch or glance would suffice to detect a forged one. Their experts also clarified that fake ones will be heavier in comparison to real ones. Analyzing the patina can also help. Patina on a real antique will have a smooth surface alongside a perfect finish.

Vintage items have been gaining popularity in interior design in the recent times. Integrating antiques to home decor can spruce up the interiors and enhance one’s lifestyle in style.

