Fuel Cell Market Size – Industry Forecast Analysis Report 2018-2027

About Fuel Cell Technology System:

A fuel cell is a gadget that converts the chemical energy from a fuel into electricity through a chemical reaction of positively charged hydrogen particles of oxygen or another oxidizing agent. Fuel cells can be of different types such as, Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM), Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC), Molten Carbonate Fuel Cell (MCFC), and many more differentiated ones on the basis of components used and type of reaction taking place within the cell. The Fuel Cell Technology Market is expected to register a huge percentage of CAGR in the forecasted period of 2027.

Fuel Cell Technology Market: Growth Influencers

With the increasing demand for clean and green energy due to continuous depletion of renewable resources such as oil and gas the demand for Fuel Cell Technology is bound to increase even further. Favorable policies and regulations towards such renewable energy sources is another reason which can boost the demand for the fuel cell technology market.

Increasing Awareness among individuals is another factor which provides the Fuel Cell Technology with a platform which can result in generation of significant revenue from this segment.

Global Fuel Cell Technology Market: Key Players

• FuelCell Energy

• Hydrogenics

• Plug Power

• Ballard

• Ceramic Fuel Cell

Global Fuel Cell Technology Market: Regional Analysis

Europe:

Europe has created a roadmap of reducing huge amount of CO2 emission by 2050. The EU2020 (Europe 2020 – a strategy proposed by EU) focuses on improving the demand for the fuel cell by improving the infrastructure and decreasing the cost of the fuel cells. Germany has a strong value chain with a number of small and large companies like Siemens Westinghouse, Heliocentirs and SFC Energy, and represents around 75% of all European demonstration activities. Increasing awareness among European Individuals has also increased the demand for Fuel Cell Technology the European region provides a big scope for the Fuel Cell Technology to grow.

Asia Pacific:

The Asia Pacific region is one of the leading revenue generation for Fuel Cell Technology with Japan and South Korea being the major chunk of the revenue generation regions. Increase awareness among individuals in the Asia Pacific region has also induced a significant amount of demand for the Fuel Cell Technology. Favorable government policies and regulations is another factor that the Fuel Cell Technology market is expected to have tremendous growth in this region.

