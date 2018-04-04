Citizen Sports Eco-Drive AW0050-15A Men’s Watch: Ruggedly Refined for Precision Performance

What you’ll like the most:

• A crisp movement that makes the hands line-up exactly where (and when) they should.

• Crystal is clear to the point of invisibility head-on.

• The watch glows beautifully in the dark.

When you want it to be short:

The Citizen Sports Eco-Drive AW0050-15A Men’s Watch is bright, sleek and stylish. It’s a classic design that creates a perfect ‘everyday’ watch. It’s a combination of retro design influences with an award-winning, eco-friendly technology that creates energy from light and hence, hypothetically, can run timelessly if given regular exposures to light from time to time. Its round face hides a solar panel beneath that does the trick.

Its bold, white dial comes prominent with bold Arabic numeral hour markers and makes the Citizen Sports Eco-Drive AW0050-15A Men’s Watch a staple for every day. Its sword hands are well-cut and well-shaped and filled with lume. It has a day-and-date window at 3. You can take it to around 200 feet into water to be on the safer side. The movement used in the Citizen Sports Eco-Drive AW0050-15A Men’s Watch is a J800 Eco-Drive.

Overall, the Citizen Sports Eco-Drive AW0050-15A Men’s Watch is a sporty and sturdy watch with clean lines that will complement any style for any occasion.

From different angles:

The impeccably simple style of the Citizen Sports Eco-Drive AW0050-15A Men’s Watch is clean and classic. Its good looks leave a lasting impression and its Eco-Drive movement never allows the watch to be on downtime. It converts both natural and artificial lights into electrical energy and stores it in a storage unit almost like a rechargeable battery. It’s the intensity/brightness of the light that determines how many units it makes finally and how fast.

The Citizen Sports Eco-Drive AW0050-15A Men’s Watch is where the brand combines a fair bit of its precision craftsmanship, utilizing modern functional design theories to partly reshape the classics. The attempts brought forth the Citizen Sports Eco-Drive AW0050-15A Men’s Watch. It redefined particular dressing techniques that blew the modern man away! The sporty feel in smooth, clean lines is exclusively Citizen Watches.

You are buying value

The Citizen Sports Eco-Drive AW0050-15A Men’s Watch is considerably less expensive than the rest offerings in the basic-three-hander, mid-tier luxury. With Japanese you get great quality; it’s not just about the intricacy.

The Citizen Sports Eco-Drive AW0050-15A Men’s Watch has a nice weight to it. It feels sturdy, the kind you’d like in a sports-classic!

The Citizen Promaster Eco-Drive Men’s Watch is simple yet masculine. It’s meant for the times you are outside the office, with work or without it. Stores 8 months worth of power on a full battery! Efficiency, too; could be a stylish affair!

