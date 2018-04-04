CertBlaster Provides A+ Practice Tests to Give IT Professionals an Edge in Their Industry

CertBlaster improves IT professionals’ chances for employment by helping them obtain industry certifications. Its practice tests allow them to prepare and ace their certification exam.

[PARK CITY, 04/04/2018] – CertBlaster offers practice tests to IT professionals that prepare them for the CompTIA Security+ SYO-410 exam. With the growing preference for IT employees with CompTIA Security+ certifications among hiring staff, the company’s practice tests and exam simulations are now more relevant than ever.

Hiring Managers Prefer Applicants with CompTIA Security+ Certifications

A report from the Burning Glass Technologies Labor Insights state that nearly 27,000 of job openings in 2016 required IT applicants to have a CompTIA+ certification. In fact, 96% of hiring staff reveal they prioritize applicants with CompTIA certifications.

The certification is a benchmark for operational and network security. Since the certification requires interactive and strategic involvement with security technology, it is becoming an essential part of every IT professional’s career.

A Provider of Comprehensive Security Tests in Utah

CertBlaster offers Security+ practice tests for IT professionals in Utah. The test contains 430 questions, 4 complete exam simulations, and 6 Domain Drills. The Security+ exam simulator also provides answers and explanations for both performance-based and in-simulator questions.

Taking the practice test helps employees prepare for the CompTIA Security+ SYO-410 exam. It also hones their ability to understand security principles and implement security configurations. Employees will have a better understanding of network security, access control and identity management, compliance and operation security, threats and vulnerabilities, security principles, and more.

By obtaining the CompTIA Security+ certification, IT professionals can enhance their knowledge of security concepts and tools. Furthermore, they’ll be better equipped to identify and address security risks.

About CertBlaster

CertBlaster has been helping IT professionals obtain certifications since 2001. It also offers practice tests and exam simulations for A+, Network+, Security+ or Linux+ certifications. The company delivers its tests online, so employees can access it from their computer anytime.

