C1 Partners’ Retargeting Strategy Revives Abandoned Online Shopping Carts

Shopping cart abandonment rates remain high and are costing e-commerce websites trillions in potential sales. C1 Partners offers a marketing strategy that can help convert abandoned shopping carts into actual sales.

[DENVER, 04/04/2018] – C1 Partners, a Denver-based digital marketing company, addresses the issue of shopping cart abandonment. This is one of the biggest problems e-commerce and retail websites face today. It is also an issue for transport, tourism, and hospitality businesses that offer online buying and reservations.

High Abandonment Rates across Industries

Baymard Institute, an industry research company, gathered statistics on online shopping cart abandonment from 37 different sources, including Barilliance, Listrak, and Forrester Research. It estimated that the average shopping cart abandonment rate is currently at 69.23 percent.

The statistics portal, Statista, also reported high abandonment rates across different industries, like travel, finance, non-profit, retail, and fashion in the last quarter of 2017. Travel websites had the highest abandonment rate at 82.1 percent, while fashion had the lowest at 65.9 percent.

Addressing abandoned online shopping carts is important because it represents a large chunk of potential sales. In 2016, Business Insider estimated that abandoned carts are worth $4.6 trillion in potential sales.

C1 Partners comes forward with a promising solution to shopping cart abandonment: retargeting marketing.

Getting Prospects to Return and Convert

C1 Partners identifies audiences who showed interest in a client’s products and services or left halfway through their transactions. Through retargeting advertising, the company draws them back into the conversion funnel and rekindles their interest in making a purchase.

C1 Partners believes that retargeting is a great addition to online marketing. In fact, its website features studies that prove retargeting increases click-through rates and conversions. Additionally, it is an underused strategy. The company urges e-commerce businesses to take the lead in retargeting and stay ahead of the competition.

About C1 Partners

C1 Partners is a full-service digital marketing company offering various online marketing solutions, such as website design, social media management, pay-per-click advertising, and local search engine optimization. The company is committed to helping small and medium B2B and B2C enterprises increase leads, conversions, and sales.

