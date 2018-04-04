Breakfast Cereal Market to reach a market size of $52.3 billion by 2023

According to a new report Global Breakfast Cereal Market, published by KBV research, the Global Breakfast Cereal Market size is expected to reach $52.3billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 5% CAGR during the forecast period.
The Ready-to-Eat market holds the largest market share in Global Breakfast Cereal Market by Product Type in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Hot Cereals market would garner market size of $13,879.8 million by 2023.
The North America market holds the largest market share in Global Breakfast Cereal in Supermarket Market by Region in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 3.8 % during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.4% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Breakfast Cereal in Convenience Stores Market. Additionally, The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.8% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Breakfast Cereal in Online Market.
Full Report: https://kbvresearch.com/breakfast-cereal-market/
The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Breakfast Cereal Market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of General Mills, Inc., Alara Wholefoods Ltd., Nestle SA, Kellogg Company, PepsiCo, Inc., Bagrrys India Ltd., Post Holdings, Inc. (Attune Foods LLC), B&G Foods Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, and Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods Inc.
Global Breakfast Cereal Market Size Segmentation
By Product Type
Ready-to-Eat
Hot Cereals
By Distribution Channel
Supermarket
Convenience Stores
Online
Others
By Geography
North America Breakfast Cereal Market Size
US Breakfast Cereal Market Size
Canada Breakfast Cereal Market Size
Mexico Breakfast Cereal Market Size
Rest of Global Breakfast Cereal Market Size
Europe Breakfast Cereal Market
Germany Breakfast Cereal Market
UK Breakfast Cereal Market
France Breakfast Cereal Market
Russia Breakfast Cereal Market
Spain Breakfast Cereal Market
Italy Breakfast Cereal Market
Rest of Europe Breakfast Cereal Market
Asia Pacific Breakfast Cereal Market
China Breakfast Cereal Market
Japan Breakfast Cereal Market
India Breakfast Cereal Market
South Korea Breakfast Cereal Market
Singapore Breakfast Cereal Market
Malaysia Breakfast Cereal Market
Rest of Asia Pacific Breakfast Cereal Market
LAMEA Breakfast Cereal Market
Brazil Breakfast Cereal Market
Argentina Breakfast Cereal Market
UAE Breakfast Cereal Market
Saudi Arabia Breakfast Cereal Market
South Africa Breakfast Cereal Market
Nigeria Breakfast Cereal Market
Rest of LAMEA Breakfast Cereal Market
Companies Profiled
General Mills, Inc.
Alara Wholefoods Ltd.
Nestle SA
Kellogg Company
PepsiCo, Inc.
Bagrrys India Ltd.
Post Holdings, Inc. (Attune Foods LLC)
B&G Foods Inc.
Archer Daniels Midland Company
Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods Inc.
