Breakfast Cereal Market to reach a market size of $52.3 billion by 2023

According to a new report Global Breakfast Cereal Market, published by KBV research, the Global Breakfast Cereal Market size is expected to reach $52.3billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 5% CAGR during the forecast period.

The Ready-to-Eat market holds the largest market share in Global Breakfast Cereal Market by Product Type in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Hot Cereals market would garner market size of $13,879.8 million by 2023.

The North America market holds the largest market share in Global Breakfast Cereal in Supermarket Market by Region in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 3.8 % during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.4% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Breakfast Cereal in Convenience Stores Market. Additionally, The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.8% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Breakfast Cereal in Online Market.

Full Report: https://kbvresearch.com/breakfast-cereal-market/

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Breakfast Cereal Market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of General Mills, Inc., Alara Wholefoods Ltd., Nestle SA, Kellogg Company, PepsiCo, Inc., Bagrrys India Ltd., Post Holdings, Inc. (Attune Foods LLC), B&G Foods Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, and Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods Inc.

Global Breakfast Cereal Market Size Segmentation

By Product Type

Ready-to-Eat

Hot Cereals

By Distribution Channel

Supermarket

Convenience Stores

Online

Others

By Geography

North America Breakfast Cereal Market Size

US Breakfast Cereal Market Size

Canada Breakfast Cereal Market Size

Mexico Breakfast Cereal Market Size

Rest of Global Breakfast Cereal Market Size

Europe Breakfast Cereal Market

Germany Breakfast Cereal Market

UK Breakfast Cereal Market

France Breakfast Cereal Market

Russia Breakfast Cereal Market

Spain Breakfast Cereal Market

Italy Breakfast Cereal Market

Rest of Europe Breakfast Cereal Market

Asia Pacific Breakfast Cereal Market

China Breakfast Cereal Market

Japan Breakfast Cereal Market

India Breakfast Cereal Market

South Korea Breakfast Cereal Market

Singapore Breakfast Cereal Market

Malaysia Breakfast Cereal Market

Rest of Asia Pacific Breakfast Cereal Market

LAMEA Breakfast Cereal Market

Brazil Breakfast Cereal Market

Argentina Breakfast Cereal Market

UAE Breakfast Cereal Market

Saudi Arabia Breakfast Cereal Market

South Africa Breakfast Cereal Market

Nigeria Breakfast Cereal Market

Rest of LAMEA Breakfast Cereal Market

Companies Profiled

General Mills, Inc.

Alara Wholefoods Ltd.

Nestle SA

Kellogg Company

PepsiCo, Inc.

Bagrrys India Ltd.

Post Holdings, Inc. (Attune Foods LLC)

B&G Foods Inc.

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods Inc.

