Body Sensor Market – Detailed Analysis and Forecast by 2023

The report on body sensor market by Product type (Visual Sensor, Respiration Sensor, Temperature Sensor), Placement Type (Wearable and Implantable), Application (Defence, Healthcare, Sports Body, and Man-Machine Interface), Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and ROW) trends analysis and forecasts up to 2023 studies the market sizes, key trends and opportunities in the main geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World. According to the report the Global Body Sensor Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 18.3% in terms of value over the period of 2017-2023. The growth in the world market is primarily driven by significant contribution by North America (Leading region) region to this market.

Body sensors are electronic wireless computing devices, which can be wore on the body or installed inside the body. The body sensor can also be carried on clothes and bags.

Segments Covered

The report segments the body sensor market by product type, by placement type and by application. Market segmentation based on product type of body sensors includes ECG sensor, visual sensor, EEG sensor, respiration sensor and temperature sensor. Moreover, the global body sensors market based on placement type is segmented into wearable and implantable. On the basis of application, the body sensors market is segmented into defence, healthcare, sports body, and man-machine interface.

Geographic Coverage and Analysis:

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global body sensor market such as, Abbott Laboratories, Apple Inc., NXP Semiconductors NV, Fitbit, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Texas Instruments Incorporated and STMicroelectronics NV.

Table of Content

1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Body Sensor Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5. Competitive Landscape in the Global Body Sensor Market

4. Global Body Sensor Market by Product Type

4.1. ECG Sensor

4.2. Visual Sensor

4.3. EEG Sensor

4.4. Respiration Sensor

4.5. Temperature Sensor

5. Global Body Sensor Market by Placement Type

5.1. Wearable

5.2. Implantable

6. Global Body Sensor Market by Application

6.1. Defense

6.2. Healthcare

6.3. Sports Body

6.4. Man-machine Interface

7. Global Body Sensor Market by Region 2017-2023

7.1. North America

7.1.1. North America Body Sensor Market by Product Type

7.1.2. North America Body Sensor Market by Placement Type

7.1.3. North America Body Sensor Market by Application

7.1.4. North America Body Sensor Market by Country

7.2. Europe

7.2.1. Europe Body Sensor Market by Product Type

7.2.2. Europe Body Sensor Market by Placement Type

7.2.3. Europe Body Sensor Market by Application

7.2.4. Europe Body Sensor Market by Country

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.3.1. Asia-Pacific Body Sensor Market by Product Type

7.3.2. Asia-Pacific Body Sensor Market by Placement Type

7.3.3. Asia-Pacific Body Sensor Market by Application

7.3.4. Asia-Pacific Body Sensor Market by Country

7.4. RoW

7.4.1. RoW Body Sensor Market by Product Type

7.4.2. RoW Body Sensor Market by Placement Type

7.4.3. RoW Body Sensor Market by Application

7.4.4. RoW Body Sensor Market by Sub-region

8. Company Covered

8.1. Abbott Laboratories

8.2. Apple Inc.

8.3. Nxp Semiconductors Nv

8.4. Fitbit, Inc.

8.5. Koninklijke Philips N.v.

8.6. Texas Instruments Incorporated

8.7. StmicroelectronicsNv

