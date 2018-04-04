Bio Surgery  Market Growth with Worldwide Industry Analysis to 2023

The report bio surgery market by Product type(Surgical Sealant Homeostatic Agents Adhesive Barriers, Soft-Tissue Attachments, Biological Mesh, Allograft, Xenografts and Bone-Graft Substitution)Applications Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery Neurological and Spine Surgery Orthopedic Surgery, Gynecology Surgery, General Surgery and Others). According to report the global bio surgery market is expected to grow at a CAGR between 8.5% and 9.0% over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023.

The Bio Surgery market is expected to reach USD 26 Billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 8.5%.Factors driving the growth of this market include, rising number of surgeries due to the increasing rate of obesity and other lifestyle disorders, increasing participation in sports leading to sports-related injuries, and, aging of population in major markets of North America and Europe.

Sealant and Homeostatic Agents has dominated Bio Surgery Market in 2023

By Application, the Bio Surgery market is classified into Surgical Sealant and Homeostatic Agents Adhesive Barriers, Soft-Tissue Attachments, Biological Mesh, Allograft, Xenografts and Bone-Graft Substitution. Sealant and Homeostatic Agents segment is expected to lead the global Bio Surgery market in 2018. The growth of this segment is attributed in North America which has the largest share in the bio surgery market followed by Europe due to the increasing obesity related surgeries and other spinal and sports related surgeries Moreover, the demand for Bio Surgery market is expected to remain high over the next few years as growing healthcare industries all geographies are gradually focusing on safety standards and lowering costs.

Orthopaedic Surgery Segment has dominated the Bio Surgery Market in 2023

On the basis of applications, the Bio Surgery market is categorized into Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery, Neurological and Spine Surgery Orthopedic Surgery, Gynecology Surgery, General Surgery and Others.Orthopedic Surgery segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the global Bio Surgery market during the forecast period. In addition the non-acceptance of certain products such as human tissue for regenerative purposes due to ethical concerns in certain parts of the world might impact product sales in the bio surgery market.

North America is the largest Bio Surgery Market

Based on region, the Bio Surgery market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and ROW. North America is the largest Bio Surgery market and it is driven by high growth in Europe due to obesity. The emerging markets in Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa are expected to record strong growth during the forecast period due to the increase in the, growing healthcare industry, and increase in the aging population leading to the growth in the patient population in these countries.The emerging markets in Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa are expected to record strong growth during the forecast period due to the increase healthcare industry, and increase in the aging population leading to the growth in the patient population in these countries.

Companies profiled in the report

The report profiles some of the key companies in the Bio surgery market include Baxter International Inc,C.R. Bard, Johnson & Johnson, Sanofi Group. Braun Melsungen AG, Atrium Medical Corporation, Stryker Corporation, Homeostasis LLC.

