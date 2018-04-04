Artificial Lift Market by Type, by Application & by Sub systems – Forecast to 2027

The global artificial lift market is facing an upward trend due to decline in oil reservoirs, increase in shale oil and gas production and increase in deep water and ultra-deep activities. However, strict government and regulations and environmental problems associated oil and gas production are inhibiting the growth of the artificial lift market. Hence it is expected that the market for global artificial lift market is expected to grow at a huge rate from 2018 – 2027

Global Fuel Cell Technology Market: Key Players

• Baker Hughes

• Borets

• Cameron International

• Dover Corporation

• GE Oil & Gas

• Halliburton

• John Crane

• National Oilwell Varco

• Schlumberger

• Weatherford.

Americas

• North America

• US

• Canada

• Latin America

Europe

• Western Europe

•Germany

• France

•Italy

• Spain

•U.K

• Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia– Pacific

Asia

•China

• India

•Japan

•South Korea

•Rest of Asia

• Pacific

Key Findings: –

• The key findings of the report “Global Industry Insight: Artificial Lift Market include:

• Depleting oil reservoirs, mature oil fields and increasing deep water and ultra-deep water activities are major factors driving the growth of the artificial lift market

• Strict government regulations and environmental issues associated with the oil and gas production is inhibiting the growth of the artificial lift market

• Geographically, North America has the largest share in global artificial lift market and is also expected to be the fastest growing region

• Based on the type, electric submersible pumps have the largest market share in the artificial lift market.