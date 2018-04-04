Anti-Obesity Prescription Drugs Market : Key Players, Growth, Analysis 2018 to 2024

The report on Anti-Obesity Prescription Drugs Market by Drug Class (orlistat, phentermine and topiramate, bupropion and naltrexone, lorcaserin, liraglutide), by Distribution Channel (retail pharmacy, hospital pharmacy and online pharmacy), and byAge Group (pediatric and adult) trends analysis and forecasts up to 2024 studies the market sizes, key trends and opportunities in the main geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World. According to the report the Global Anti-Obesity Prescription Drugs Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.97% in terms of value over the period of 2018-2024. The growth in the world market is primarily driven by significant contribution by North America (Leading region) region to this market.

The report identified that North America dominated the global anti-obesity prescription drugs market over the last couple of years, while emerging markets of Asia-Pacific and Latin America are anticipated to contribute significantly to the growth in the anti-obesity prescription drugs market worldwide. The global anti-obesity prescription drugs market is driven by factors such as rising obesity concerns, substantial rise in obesity related chronic diseases and growing workload.

Moreover, the growth matrix presented by Infinium Global Research identifies the key investment markets in the near future, this will not only help the companies to understand the competitive position in the global anti-obesity prescription drugs market but also make strategic decisions to capture the most lucrative markets in the near future. The market size is presented in terms of value for the historic year 2016 and estimated for forecast period of 2018-2024.

