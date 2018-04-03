Speech Analytics Market to reach a market size of $2.5 billion by 2023

According to a new report Global Speech Analytics Market, published by KBV research, the Global Speech Analytics Market size is expected to reach $2.5 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 17% CAGR during the forecast period.
The North America market holds the largest market share in Global Speech Engine Solution Market by Region in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 12.7 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 14.3% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Indexing, Analysis, & Query Tools Market. Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 17.8% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Reporting & Visualization Tools Market.
The KBV Cardinal Matrix is a visual representation about the key players in the industry. The matrix is designed considering the major strategic developments including Mergers & Acquisitions, product launches, partnership among others and the financial strength of the company in the considered years. The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product launches and Partnerships & Collaborations. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, Avaya and HP Enterprise Company are the forerunners in the Speech Analytics market.
KBV Cardinal Matrix – Speech Analytics Market
Speech Analytics Market Size
The Customer Experience Management market holds the largest market share in Global Speech Analytics Market by Application in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Sales Performance Management market is expected to witness a CAGR of 18.5% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Call Monitoring & Competitive Intelligence market would garner market size of $388.7 million by 2023.Source: KBV Research Analysis, Company Publications and Secondary Research
The BFSI market holds the largest market share in Global Speech Analytics Market by Vertical in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 15 % during the forecast period. The Healthcare market is expected to witness a CAGR of 17.8% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Retail market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 19.3% during (2017 – 2023).
The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Speech Analytics Market have been discussed in the report with the competitive analysis and elaborated company profiles of Verint Systems, NICE Ltd., CallMiner, Avaya, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Company, VOCI Technologies, Zoom International, Clarabridge, Almawave, and Calabrio, Inc.
Global Speech Analytics Market Size Segmentation
By Component
Solution
Speech Engine
Indexing, Analysis, & Query Tools
Reporting & Visualization Tools
Services
Professional
Managed
By Application
Customer Experience Management
Agent Performance Monitoring
Sales Performance Management
Call Monitoring & Competitive Intelligence
Others
By Deployment Type
Cloud
On-Premise
By Organization Size
Small & Medium Enterprises
Large Enterprises
By Vertical
BFSI
Government
Energy & Utilities
Healthcare
Media & Entertainment
Retail
Telecom & IT
Travel & Hospitality
Others
By Geography
North America Speech Analytics Market Size
US Speech Analytics Market Size
Canada Speech Analytics Market Size
Mexico Speech Analytics Market Size
Rest of Global Speech Analytics Market Size
Europe Speech Analytics Market
Germany Speech Analytics Market
UK Speech Analytics Market
France Speech Analytics Market
Russia Speech Analytics Market
Spain Speech Analytics Market
Italy Speech Analytics Market
Rest of Europe Speech Analytics Market
Asia Pacific Speech Analytics Market
China Speech Analytics Market
Japan Speech Analytics Market
India Speech Analytics Market
South Korea Speech Analytics Market
Singapore Speech Analytics Market
Malaysia Speech Analytics Market
Rest of Asia Pacific Speech Analytics Market
LAMEA Speech Analytics Market
Brazil Speech Analytics Market
Argentina Speech Analytics Market
UAE Speech Analytics Market
Saudi Arabia Speech Analytics Market
South Africa Speech Analytics Market
Nigeria Speech Analytics Market
Rest of LAMEA Speech Analytics Market
Companies Profiled
Verint Systems
NICE Ltd.
CallMiner
Avaya
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Company
VOCI Technologies
Zoom International
Clarabridge
Almawave
Calabrio, Inc.
