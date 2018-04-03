Speech Analytics Market to reach a market size of $2.5 billion by 2023

According to a new report Global Speech Analytics Market, published by KBV research, the Global Speech Analytics Market size is expected to reach $2.5 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 17% CAGR during the forecast period.

The North America market holds the largest market share in Global Speech Engine Solution Market by Region in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 12.7 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 14.3% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Indexing, Analysis, & Query Tools Market. Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 17.8% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Reporting & Visualization Tools Market.

The KBV Cardinal Matrix is a visual representation about the key players in the industry. The matrix is designed considering the major strategic developments including Mergers & Acquisitions, product launches, partnership among others and the financial strength of the company in the considered years. The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product launches and Partnerships & Collaborations. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, Avaya and HP Enterprise Company are the forerunners in the Speech Analytics market.

KBV Cardinal Matrix – Speech Analytics Market

Speech Analytics Market Size

The Customer Experience Management market holds the largest market share in Global Speech Analytics Market by Application in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Sales Performance Management market is expected to witness a CAGR of 18.5% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Call Monitoring & Competitive Intelligence market would garner market size of $388.7 million by 2023.Source: KBV Research Analysis, Company Publications and Secondary Research

The BFSI market holds the largest market share in Global Speech Analytics Market by Vertical in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 15 % during the forecast period. The Healthcare market is expected to witness a CAGR of 17.8% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Retail market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 19.3% during (2017 – 2023).

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Speech Analytics Market have been discussed in the report with the competitive analysis and elaborated company profiles of Verint Systems, NICE Ltd., CallMiner, Avaya, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Company, VOCI Technologies, Zoom International, Clarabridge, Almawave, and Calabrio, Inc.

Global Speech Analytics Market Size Segmentation

By Component

Solution

Speech Engine

Indexing, Analysis, & Query Tools

Reporting & Visualization Tools

Services

Professional

Managed

By Application

Customer Experience Management

Agent Performance Monitoring

Sales Performance Management

Call Monitoring & Competitive Intelligence

Others

By Deployment Type

Cloud

On-Premise

By Organization Size

Small & Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Vertical

BFSI

Government

Energy & Utilities

Healthcare

Media & Entertainment

Retail

Telecom & IT

Travel & Hospitality

Others

By Geography

North America Speech Analytics Market Size

US Speech Analytics Market Size

Canada Speech Analytics Market Size

Mexico Speech Analytics Market Size

Rest of Global Speech Analytics Market Size

Europe Speech Analytics Market

Germany Speech Analytics Market

UK Speech Analytics Market

France Speech Analytics Market

Russia Speech Analytics Market

Spain Speech Analytics Market

Italy Speech Analytics Market

Rest of Europe Speech Analytics Market

Asia Pacific Speech Analytics Market

China Speech Analytics Market

Japan Speech Analytics Market

India Speech Analytics Market

South Korea Speech Analytics Market

Singapore Speech Analytics Market

Malaysia Speech Analytics Market

Rest of Asia Pacific Speech Analytics Market

LAMEA Speech Analytics Market

Brazil Speech Analytics Market

Argentina Speech Analytics Market

UAE Speech Analytics Market

Saudi Arabia Speech Analytics Market

South Africa Speech Analytics Market

Nigeria Speech Analytics Market

Rest of LAMEA Speech Analytics Market

Companies Profiled

Verint Systems

NICE Ltd.

CallMiner

Avaya

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Company

VOCI Technologies

Zoom International

Clarabridge

Almawave

Calabrio, Inc.

