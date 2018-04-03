Soft Drink Packaging Market Development, Market Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2021

Global Soft Drink Packaging Market Information by Material (Glass, Plastic, Metal, Paperboard, and others) by Type (Rigid packaging and Flexible Packaging) by Application (Carbonated soft drinks, Functional drinks, Juices, and others) and Region – Forecast to 2021

Market Scenario

Globally there is a surge in the beverages market along with the increased varieties which has augmented the market for soft drink packaging. With the rapid urbanization and increase in the number of retail outlets which induce the sales of soft drinks have stimulated the market for soft drink packaging. This is backed by the shift in consumer preferences and investment by packaging companies in developing more consumer friendly packaging, which has led to the growth of the global Soft Drink Packaging Market.

Segments

Global soft drink packaging market is segmented on the basis of Material, Type, Application and Region. On the basis of material it is segmented as glass, plastic, metal, paperboard, and others. On the basis of type it is segmented as rigid packaging and flexible packaging. On the basis of application it is segmented as carbonated soft drinks, functional drinks, juices, and others. Additionally on the basis of region, it is segmented as North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

Regional Analysis of Global Soft drinks Packaging Market

APAC dominates the global soft drink packaging market with its fast growing market worldwide. The region is expected to show rapid urbanization along with changes in consumer preference for the beverages industry. The expanding organized retail along with increased investment by packaging companies has stimulated the scope of growth in the region. It is followed by North America. Europe and Rest of the World are also expected to grow at moderate CAGR from 2016 to 2021.

Key Players

The key players of Global Soft drink Packaging Market report include- Amcor Limited, Crown Holdings, Inc., AptarGroup Inc., Ardagh Group Inc., Graham Packaging Company, Owens-Illinois, Inc., Ball Corporation, Tetra Pak International S.A., Allied Glass Containers, Bemis Company Inc., CAN-PACK S.A., CKS Packaging, Inc. and Mondi Group.

The report for Global Soft Drink Packaging Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

