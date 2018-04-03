Smart Meter  Market – Detailed Study Analysis and Forecast by 2023

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Smart Meter Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Smart Meter Market by product type (smart electric meter, smart water meter, and smart gas meter), application type (commercial & industrial, and residential) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Smart Meter Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the Smart Meter Market.

Govt. regulations to promote the growth in the market

Principal driver in the global smart meter market are government regulations. Regions such as Asia-Pacific and Europe will experience tremendous growth due to these mandates. For example, the UK government has set target to replace 53 million electricity and gas meters by 2020, this initiative will boost up the market over the forecast period. Smart meter also helps to balance demand supply and increases distribution efficiency and helps towards conserving energy due to which global smart meter market is pacing up.

Europe along with China and Japan set an example

According to Europa, EU member states have announced to roll-out around 200 million smart meters for electricity and 45 million smart meters for gas by 2020. Therefore, 70% of European consumers are expected to have smart meters by 2020. China has included installation of smart meters in its 5 year nationwide plan in order to upgrade grid infrastructure. Furthermore, deployment of smart meters in Japan is expected to reach new levels as Tokyo Electric Power Co (TEPCO) announced to install 27 million smart meters by 2020. Additionally, there are undergoing pilot projects in India that will set stage for deployment of smart meters in near future.

Major companies in the industry

Some of the key players in the global smart meter market are Elster Group SE, Landis+GYR, Itron Inc., Siemens AG, Schneider Electric SA, Sensus, Holley Metering Limited, Honeywell international Inc., Badger Meter Inc., Circutor SA, Icsa (India) Limited, Neptune Technology Group Inc. and others.

