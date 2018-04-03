Saudi Managed Security Services Market to Cross $317 Million by 2023: TechSci Research Study

Ongoing Industrial IoT revolution, digital manufacturing momentum, increasing adoption of SMACT technologies, emerging operational efficiency enhancement needs, and burgeoning security engineering and risk mitigation demand to drive Saudi Arabia managed security services market through 2023

According to TechSci Research report, “ Saudi Arabia Managed Security Services Market By Deployment Mode, By Application, By End User Sector, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2023”, the country’s Managed Security Services (MSS) market in Saudi Arabia is projected to grow at a robust double digit CAGR of over 18% during 2018-2023. The key factors expected to drive the MSS market in Saudi Arabia include digitization initiatives by the government, increasing number of cybercrimes, and surging deployment of SMACT technologies across oil & gas, education, government, manufacturing and defense sectors. Increasing demand for Managed Security Services supporting multiple OS, in addition to rapid cloud adoption and emerging BYOD & mobility trends leading to growing network infrastructure, data security, and security regulation and compliance complexities are anticipated to positively influence the market during the forecast period.

Browse 22 market data Tables and 38 Figures spread through 105 Pages and an in-depth TOC on

“Saudi Arabia Managed Security Services Market”

https://www.techsciresearch.com/report/saudi-arabia-managed-security-services-market/2445.html

Government sector held the largest share in Saudi Arabia MSS market in 2017, and the trend is anticipated to continue in the coming years as well, backed by increasing number of digitalization initiatives. However, oil & gas sector is anticipated to emerge as the fastest growing end-user sector in the market during the forecast period, owing to increasing focus of the government to digitally empower the country’s highest revenue generating sector. Injazat Data Systems LLC, HP Services Saudi Arabia, Saudi Telecom Company, Etihad Etisalat Co. and Wipro Arabia Limited are some of the major players operating in the country’s Managed Security Services market.

Download Sample Report @ https://www.techsciresearch.com/sample-report.aspx?cid=2445

Customers can also request for 10% free customization on this report.

“Over the last few years, there has been an increase in the adoption of Managed Security Services across various end user sectors in Saudi Arabia, attributed to the growing IT and network infrastructure complexities coupled with easy affordability and higher degree of efficacy associated with MSS. Furthermore, MSS adoption in the country’s oil & gas sector is growing at brisk pace, and consequently, emergence of smart power generation & supply systems is going to a trend to watch out for in the coming few years”, said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research based global management consulting firm.

“Saudi Arabia Managed Security Services Market By Deployment Mode, By Application, By End User Sector, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2023” has evaluated the future growth potential of the Managed Security Services market in and has also provided the statistics and information on market structure, size, share and future growth of Saudi Arabia Managed Security Services market. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment decisions. Besides, the report also identifies and analyzes the emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges and opportunities existing in the market.

Browse Related Reports

Global IoT Engineering Services Market By Service (Product Engineering, Cloud Engineering, Experience Engineering, Security Engineering & Others), By End User Sector, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2023

https://www.techsciresearch.com/report/global-iot-engineering-services-market/1507.html

Global IoT Security Market By Type (Network Security, Endpoint Security, Cloud Security & Others), By Solution (Identity Access Management, Encryption & Others), By End Use Application, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2012 – 2022

https://www.techsciresearch.com/report/global-iot-security-market/1509.html

Global Smart Grid Cyber Security Market By Type (Network Security, Endpoint Security, Application Security & Database Security), By Deployment (On-Premise & Cloud), By Function, By Solution, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2012 – 2022

https://www.techsciresearch.com/report/global-smart-grid-cyber-security-market/2332.html

Contact

Mr. Ken Mathews

708 Third Avenue,

Manhattan, NY,

New York – 10017

Tel: +1-646-360-1656

Email: sales@techsciresearch.com

Connect with us on Twitter – https://twitter.com/TechSciResearch

Connect with us on LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/techsci-research