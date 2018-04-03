SantaMedical Launches most Efficient Electronic Pulse Massager for Muscle Pain Relief

The new and modified SantaMedical Electronic TENS pulse massager offers advanced pain relief. The quality is top notch be it the Electrode material, the adhesive, the rechargeable battery, the TENS machine or the fabric of the pads. The new efficient model packs some advanced features of clear display, 20 levels of strength adjustment, adjustable massaging time and comes with 4 AAA batteries.

The current delivered stimulates the nerves in the affected area which immediately numbs the pain receptors of the muscle and helps to relieve pain. This is a very good alternative for non-drug treatment as it does not cause any side effects. It can be used in different areas of the body like legs, arms, sports injuries, back of the neck etc. But care should be taken, read the Blog on their website to know more.