Press Release – BuyUcoin launches India’s first open trading engine for 30+ cryptocurrencies

BuyUcoin unleashes India’s first open trading engine for 30+ cryptocurrencies

· Termed as BuyUcoin v2.0, the open order book will be a key factor in reducing high premium charges and thus paving the way for exponential growth in trade volume and liquidity in India.

· The latest technology transformations make the platform more robust, secure, transparent and efficient even at a scale of 200 orders per second.

· BuyUcoin has the largest portfolios of cryptocurrency (30+) in India.

New Delhi, 4 April, 2018: BuyUcoin a leading cryptocurrency exchange platform and Blockchain Wallet company announces the launch of BuyUcoin Trade Engine 2.0. The new trade engine includes the latest features to ensure that cryptocurrency enthusiasts will now have access to a flawless trading experience as this shall improve the overall liquidity of Indian markets, empowering high frequency traders to prefer domestic platforms and experience global standards of trading. BuyUcoin is the pioneer in establishing high liquidity for the 30+ cryptocurrencies in India thence strengthening their market popularity in India.

BuyUcoin Trade Engine 2.0 has the capability to execute transactions at a scale of 200 orders per second. Attributable to the outstanding customer experience that BuyUcoin provides, the company witnessed a sharp growth in its user base snowballing from 15,000 to 1,50,000 in a short span of 5 weeks in Q4 of 2017. Since its inception in 2017, there has been a remarkable expansion of the company’s user base, attracting traders from all major cities of India besides the metros.

Shivam Thakral, Co Founder and CEO, BuyUcoin says, “From bootstrapping BuyUcoin from college dorms to becoming one of the top players in the cryptocurrency market, we are continuously innovating to help people in getting a hassle free experience with trading of cryptocurrency in India and I am proud to say that we are serving more than 200,000 people in India currently”.

The company has long term plans to fully embrace and adopt the Decentralised Web 3.0 in order to keep abreast with the dynamic cryptocurrency industry. Being a pioneer in the industry, BuyUcoin plans to launch more cryptocurrencies in India which are currently not available to the consumers.

“Cryptocurrency industry has revolutionised the global economies including ours. Regulatory bodies worldwide are exploring the use cases of Blockchain technology to ensure financial equalities and economic freedom. The digital asset technology is estimated to give people more control over their personal finance and bring equanimity by promoting open and decentralised financial system”, adds Shivam Thakral, Co Founder and CEO, BuyUcoin.

Recently many domestic corporates like Reliance, Axis Bank, Yes Bank, TCS and Infosys along with global organisations such as Microsoft, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Expedia, Overstock, InTuiT, Alphabet Inc. have been publicly exploring the potential use-cases of Blockchain Technology. Influential proponents of Blockchain Technology include the likes of Peter Thiel, Jack Dorsey, Naval Ravikant, Richard Branson and Bill Gates.

This industry is here to stay and will continue to grow by leaps and bounds. It is not like a Dinosaur standing on the brink of extinction. BuyUcoin’s constant endeavor will be to launch advanced user centric products popularising more cryptocurrencies and reaching to millions of pockets.

About BuyUcoin-

BuyUcoin is one of the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Blockchain Wallet that was established in 2016 under the company iBlock Technologies Pvt. Ltd. BuyUcoin is the only exchange platform wherein consumers and traders get the facility to exchange in more than 30+ cryptocurrency. The consumers have more than thirty options including Bitcoin, Ripple, Litecoin, Ethereum, NEO, Dash, OmiseGo, Steem and many more. As one of India’s leading Digital cryptocurrency wallet, BuyUcoin caters to more than 200,000 users and traders. The platform provides world-class secure Blockchain based solutions for cryptocurrency transactions, best practices in payment system with an easy and compelling experience and dedicated services to its users.