Nutraceutical Ingredients Market 2018, Comprehensive Analysis, Industry Survey, Growth and Major Policies Report

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Nutraceutical Ingredients Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Nutraceutical Ingredients Market by Type (probiotics, proteins, amino acid, vitamins, minerals, carotenoids), application (functional, animal nutrition), form (dry, liquid, semi-solid), health benefit (gut, bone, immunity, nutrition, weight management) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Nutraceutical Ingredients Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the Nutraceutical Ingredients Market.The global nutraceutical ingredients market is projected to grow with a CAGR of 7.0% during 2018-2024.

Infinium Global Research states that the global nutraceutical ingredients market surpassed USD 25 bn in 2016. Rising at a steady 7.0% CAGR between 2018 and 2024, the market is likely to witness substantial growth in the developed as well as developing markets in the world. In 2016, Asia Pacific led the global nutraceutical ingredients market, which is attributable to the rising consumption of nutritional ingredients especially in emerging economies such as India, China. As per the report, theby growing incidence of chronic diseases and rising consumers awareness as well as rapidly aging population in the economies such as Japan and China, finds Infinium Global Research.

Rising Awareness in Healthy Diet to Push Demand for Nutraceutical Ingredients

Increasing chronic diseases due to the fast-phased lifestyle of consumer especially in developed countries results in rising awareness for healthy diet, which is the prime factor driving the growth of global nutraceutical ingredients market.

Rising Use of Nutraceutical Ingredients in Pharmaceutical Drugs

Growth rate is likely to remain steady for the global nutraceutical ingredients market in the coming years, driven by product development and usage, rising incidence of chronic disease, obesity worldwide. On the flip side, the high cost and undefined regulatory guideline may create hindrances for established market players.

