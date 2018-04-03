NJ Holistic Doctor Michael Rothman Discusses Post Traumatic Stress Disorder

Wall, NJ – In his recent article on PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder, “Post Traumatic Stress Disorder – It Is Not All In Your Head”, Dr. Michael Rothman, New Jersey’s foremost holistic physician, speaks about this all-too-common disorder, the symptoms, and some of the treatments that might help to relieve symptoms.

PTSD is a chronic condition where some persons who have experienced trauma continue to relive it in some recurring and painful ways. Often, these recurrences happen because of triggers. “These triggers can include people, places, sounds, pictures, music, smells, thoughts and even many common everyday situations that can evoke a myriad of disturbing feelings and thoughts.”

He goes on to list many of the symptoms that are associated with the disorder, including re-experiencing symptoms, avoidance symptoms, and mood symptoms.

“The underlying cause of most cases of PTSD is some sort of physiologic weakness resulting from chronic stressors. These stressors may include poor quality diet, poor quality (and quantity) of sleep, use of stimulants, use of other drugs, exposure to harmful environmental factors like mold and unnatural electromagnetic frequencies (EMF), excessive work, lack of rest, and many other forms of stress,” Dr. Rothman says.

Treatment of PTSD in the general medical community typically involves strong medicines that can numb the mind and never really solve the problems.

Dr. Rothman’s approach is holistic, dealing with excess stress and more. “You must reduce all excess stress by eating properly, getting enough good quality sleep, engaging in proper exercise, avoiding toxic substances in your diet and environment. For example, staying away from fried foods, sugars, vegetable oils, and most importantly neuroexcitotoxins. Certain unnatural food additives like aspartame, monosodium glutamate (MSG), nitrates, and nitrites activate your N-methyl-d-asparatate (NMDA) receptors. Your NMDA receptors are stimulatory in nature and tell your nerves to awake and fire on all cylinders when activated by digesting these additives found in food,” Dr. Rothman says.

The article, available at http://mdwellnessmd.com/blog/post/post-traumatic-stress-disorder-it-is-not-all-in-your-head/ , is an in-depth look at this devastating disorder that can help give sufferers and their families hope that this condition can be defeated.

Over the last 20 years, Dr. Michael E. Rothman has dedicated his life to helping his patients understand the “how and why” of their health. He strives to provide the highest quality care utilizing natural, holistic, non-toxic methods. Dr. Rothman has an extensive background in Nutrition, Biochemistry, Physiology and Physics. This NJ holistic doctor is highly respected by his peers and is loved by his patients.

