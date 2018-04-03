NJ Holistic Doctor Michael Rothman Discusses Natural Prevention and Treatment of ADHD in Children

Wall, NJ – Dr. Rothman, New Jersey’s leading holistic physician, in his article, Prevention and Natural Treatment of ADHD in Children, discusses the power of diet and other factors in the development of the disease.

“Did you know that Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) is the most common neurobehavioral disorder diagnosed in children? And unfortunately, its prevalence is growing. Diagnoses of ADHD among children in the U.S. have increased dramatically in recent years, rising 22% from 2003 to 2007, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Today, about 9.5% of school-aged children have ADHD.”

Dr. Rothman reminds parents that natural treatments should be the first course of action.

“When it comes to Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder symptoms, seeking natural treatment for ADHD for children should be your first course of action. Poor nutrition, and vitamin and mineral deficiencies are significant concerns for attention problems and ADHD.”

He then outlines some general parameters for controlling blood sugar and micro-nutrients to help reduce or eliminate ADHD in children. Dr. Rothman has had profound success with simple dietary changes and being able to keep children off of powerful stimulants that generally prescribed.

Over the last 20 years, Dr. Michael E. Rothman has dedicated his life to helping his patients understand the “how and why” of their health. He strives to provide the highest quality care utilizing natural, holistic, non-toxic methods. Dr. Rothman has an extensive background in Nutrition, Biochemistry, Physiology and Physics. This NJ holistic doctor is highly respected by his peers and is loved by his patients.

