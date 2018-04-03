MILLION DOLLAR LISTING MIAMI’S SAMANTHA DEBIANCHI TO HEADLINE KEEP IT MOVING REAL ESTATE CONFERENCE & EXPO, APRIL 21

MerrickDamon Family of Companies announces today that the First Lady of Bravo TV’s “Million Dollar Listing: Miami,” Samantha DeBianchi, will present the keynote session at the Keep It Moving (KIM) Real Estate Conference & Expo, on Saturday, April 21, 2018, at the Hilton Miami Downtown, Florida.

Samantha DeBianchi is the founder of DeBianchi Real Estate and is one of the nation’s most sought out business and motivational keynote speakers.

“Her drive for excellence coupled with her innate creativity and “over-the-top, out-of-the-box thinking” is what drew us to her during the selection process,” said MerrickDamon Williams, Founder and CEO of MerrickDamon Family of Businesses.

Her dynamic personality and high-valued informative content engage audiences across the globe. As an avid reader and researcher, she is educated on the latest market news and trends, and truly has a “sixth sense” for her client’s real estate needs. She prides herself on employing a straight-forward approach and is constantly aiming to raise the bar of the real estate industry.

Attendees will learn the secrets of America’s top real estate professionals, with renowned Speakers from the industry, including Bravo TV’s “Million Dollar Listing: Miami” first lady Samantha DeBianchi, cryptocurrency expert Michel Triana of RealDax, Melita Issa of Miso Studios, fitness and international real estate expert Christine MacLean of Residencial Casa Linda and real estate legal mind Melinda Grimaldi of Grimaldi Law Firm.

All workshops are designed to help attendees:

* Keep Focused On Building Your Professional Real Estate Business

* Keep Motivated To Create An Extraordinary Life

* Keep It Moving No Matter What Changes Take Place in The Marketplace

* Conference registration is open. Tickets are currently $20.

To learn more, register, and to become a sponsor or exhibitor, visit www.TheKeepItMovingSeries.com.