Legal marijuana Market is projected to grow at a CAGR over 22.03% during the period 2017-2022

Market Definition:

Marijuana is dried leaves, stems, flowers or seed of Cannabis sativa or Cannabis indica plant. The consumption of marijuana is limited to certain countries where it is known as legal marijuana. Major share of the legal marijuana consumption was witnessed in North America, which held 69.3% of market share in the year 2016. Legal marijuana is widely used in the medical sector for the treatment of various diseases such as cancer, multiple sclerosis, HIV/AIDS, and others. Scientists are constantly researching on the marijuana species to bring out value added products from the cannabis strains, which is contributing in the growth of legal marijuana market. The legal marijuana is experiencing high demand owing to its recreational activity, which is projected to support the growth of the legal marijuana market over the forecast period.

Market Scenario:

The global market for legal marijuana has been experiencing high demand from the last few years and is projected to reach 2610 tons by 2022. Increasing legalization of marijuana market in various countries is driving the market of legal marijuana market. Owing to its health beneficial attributes such as treatment of cancer, multiple sclerosis, HIV/AIDS, inducing sleep in patients with chronic disorder, and others, the inclination of medical professionals towards legal marijuana has increased.

Based on the type, the sativa is expected to witness the highest growth rate of 12.89% on a global level. Indica segment of the legal marijuana holds the second largest share and is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period. Moreover, owing to its various beneficial attributes, application of legal marijuana market expected to witness high growth in sector apart from medical sector over the forecast period.

Key Players

Some of the leading players in the global legal marijuana market: Medicine Man (U.S.), AmeriCann, Inc. (U.S.), Novus Acquisition & Development (U.S.), Abattis Bioceuticals Corp (Canada), GW Pharmaceuticals (U.K.), Canopy Growth (Canada), Insys Therapeutics (U.S.)

Key Findings

Global legal marijuana market is projected to reach USD 4.69 billion by 2022 at a CAGR of 22.03%

RoW likely to experience the highest growth at a rate of 30.18% during the given forecast period majorly in Australia, Turkey and Argentina

Sativa has a market share of over 50% in the legal marijuana market

Competitive Analysis:

Medicine Man (U.S.)

American, Inc. (U.S.)

Novus Acquisition & Development (U.S.)

Abates Bioceuticals Corp (Canada)

GW Pharmaceuticals (U.K.)

Canopy Growth (Canada)

Insys Therapeutics (U.S.)

Key players are highly focusing on R&D to extract the different values of the legal marijuana and expand their business portfolio. The R&D investments are evaluated to be contributing over 50% to strategy share and is facilitating the companies to expand their business portfolio. Moreover, legalization of marijuana in various countries has opened the doors for the growth of legal marijuana market.

Regional Analysis

Among the regions, North America is dominating the legal marijuana market with over 80% of the global market share and is projected to reach more than USD 3.6 billion by 2022. RoW is projected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period 2016-2022. The legalization of marijuana in various countries is supporting the market growth at a global level. Moreover, applications of legal marijuana are increasing owing to the associated benefits, which has been driving the growth of the market from the last few years.

Market Segmentation

The global legal marijuana market is segmented by type, application, and regions.

