Indian SME business networking solution GlobalLinker signs Aboitiz-led ‘Union Bank of the Philippines’

Innovative Indian Platform, GlobalLinker that helps micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) grow online with tools for effective business management and network expansion, furthers global footprint.

New Delhi, April 3rd 2018: GlobalLinker, a business networking solution for SMEs and start-ups has ventured into the international market by partnering with the ‘Union Bank of the Philippines’.

The introduction of ‘Union Bank – GlobalLinker’ amplifies Union Banks’s advocacy for MSMEs to create a digital platform for business growth. Union Bank’s pursuit of innovation includes equipping MSMEs, which make up 99.57 percent of Philippine establishments, with the tools and resources to scale up, to go global, and to contribute to nationwide growth.

Speaking on the expansion, Summi Gambhir, Co-Founder, GlobalLinker said, “We are pleased to extend our platform globally with the Union Bank of the Philippines under the co-branded website Union Bank-GlobalLinker. We see the Philippines as a growing market for SMEs. The merging of channels and business model will impact the SMEs globally through one common platform. This expansion is in tandem with our vision of establishing GlobalLinker as an international networking solution for SMEs”

Union Bank GlobalLinker aids business-networking opportunities for small and medium enterprises where business owners can create an online business profile, search for suppliers and vendors (local & across geographies), and exchange insights via discussions and consume business-related content. The platform has a patented electronic business cards (eBiz Cards), which makes it easy for SME owners to network and establish business connections.

Additionally, an entrepreneur can build a personalized e-commerce store on GlobaLinker’s LINKER store that comes with inventory management and data analysis tools, which help make smarter data-driven decisions.

Sharing more insights, Sameer Vakil, CEO & Co-Founder, GlobalLinker said, “After seeing tremendous success in India, expansion in the Asian market is the first phase of global expansion for the platform. We are working in multiple geographies and soon we will see GlobalLinker strengthening its roots in the global market. With over 100,000 SME firms introduced to GlobalLinker by six large corporates (Jet Airways, ICICI Bank, Mastercard, Retailers Association India and Union Bank of the Philippines), India and Philippines are enjoying the Big Business Advantage.”

GlobalLinker members can avail offers and discounts on a range of services required for their business. These include special deals on flight tickets, hotel bookings, legal counsel, logo design and many more. The aim of GlobalLinker is to help SMEs focus their time and effort on their core business, by assisting them with various services and financial savings.

About GlobalLinker

Launched in India in 2014, GlobalLinker, the brainchild of Sameer Vakil and Summi Gambhir, is a unique business networking platform. Belonging to the unique network community of GlobalLinker, SMEs are introduced to extended business-networking opportunities, collaborations, experts’ advice and markets that enables accelerated business growth, removing classic constraints of geography, space and time, all free of cost.

GlobalLinker is supported by a passionate team of professionals, committed to creating the largest global SME community and to making a difference in their lives. The leadership team is made of senior global professionals with commendable industry experience.