Global Medical Tourism Industry Assessment & Growth Forecast Examined During 2017-2025

Medical tourism market is now targeted by many countries hospitals and governments worldwide for further growth and investment. These medical services could be sophisticated treatments such as Cosmetology, Dentistry, Cardiology, Orthopedic surgery, Neurology, Oncology or even routine health check-ups. The medical tourism industry is emerging due to rise in healthcare expenditure in developed countries coupled with the availability of cost effective treatments in developing countries. The dentistry, cosmetology, orthopedics and cardiology are the few of the highly contributing medical treatment for medical tourism market in 2016. Major sports including Football (Soccer), Cricket, Rugby, Basketball, Baseball & Softball, Bicycling drive the orthopedics segment globally. Orthopedics segment share the largest medical tourism market in 2016. Low cost of medical treatment and highly developed tourism infrastructure are anticipated to boost the growth of the medical tourism market in Mexico, Turkey, Germany, Singapore and other developing countries.. As per OECD estimates, 50 million medical tourists travel worldwide annually for medical treatment.

Global Medical Tourism Market: Key Segments

The global medical tourism market can be segmented on the basis of medical treatment and region. On the bases of medical treatment, medical tourism market can be further segmented into Cosmetology, Dentistry, Cardiology, Orthopedic surgery, Neurology, Oncology and Others. Orthopedics is a branch of medicine which deals with conditions concerning bones and muscles. It majorly involves the surgical procedures for correcting the musculoskeletal system. Cosmetology is a branch of medicine which deals with the treatment options concerning skin, wrinkles, skin coloration, unwanted hair, plastic surgery, rhinoplasty and overall external appearance. A branch of medicine that is concern with the study, diagnosis, prevention and treatment of disorders and conditions related to oral cavity called Dentistry. In term of revenue, Orthopedics segment held a significant share of the medical tourism market in 2016. Increasing annual incidence of sport and accident injury drive this segment. Approximately 427,181 procedure were performed in Unites State through 3,170 surgeons in 2016. The growth of the cardiology segment is attributed with increasing number of people travelling for cardiac surgery in Asia Pacific specially in India, Singapore due to advanced treatment availability at low cost.

Global Medical Tourism Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global medical tourism market is segmented into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. These regions have been further segmented by countries and medical treatment. Asia Pacific dominated the market and is anticipated to gain more market share by the end of 2025. The market in Europe is expanding rapidly, due to increase in the number of medical travel patient, especially in UK, Germany, Italy and France, Moreover, the market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa projected to expand significantly in the near future due to high medical treatment cost in United State and Europe region. Turkey and Mexico are accounted in top ten destination for medical tourism market in term of revenue. Increasing healthcare infrastructure and international medical stranded drive the medical tourism market in this region with significant growth. The competition matrix section included in the report is likely to assist the existing players to increase their market shares and new hospitals to establish their presence in medical tourism market.

Companies Mentioned in Report

The report also profiles major players in the market based on various attributes such as company and hospitals overview, financial overview, SWOT analysis, key business strategies, product portfolio, and recent developments. Major market players competing in the medical tourism market profiled in the report include Bumrungrad International Hospital, Bangkok Chain Hospital, Asklepios Kliniken GmbH, Fortis Healthcare Limited, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited, Mount Elizabeth Hospital, Jordan Hospital, The Ac?badem Hospitals Group, Al Rahba Hospital and KPJ Healthcare Berhad.

Medical tourism Market is segmented as given below:

Medical Tourism Market, by Medical Treatment

Cosmetic surgery

Dentistry

Cardiology

Orthopedic surgery

Neurology

Oncology

Others

Medical Tourism Market, by Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

