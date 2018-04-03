Global Audiological Devices Growth Focusing on Trends & Innovations during the Period Until 2018

Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) has been acting as an impressive data source when it comes to evaluating various industrial verticals. The research report titled “Audiological Devices Market” offers a clear insight about the Audiological Devices assessed over the global platform. This analysis proves beneficial for readers & new investors who are aiming to enter the market for Audiological Devices in the near future.

To Request a Free Sample Copy of Report or View Summary of Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/sample/935

The future of the global audiological devices market will be shaped by digital devices supplanting their analog counterparts,. In its report, titled, “Audiological Devices Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2012 – 2018,” analysts predict that the market will be worth US$8.6 bn by 2018. The market is expected to rise from its 2011 valuation of US$6.2 bn at a 4.9% CAGR through the report’s forecast period. Audiological devices are used for identifying whether a hearing impairment exists and to what degree. The treatment of hearing disorders is done via a separate set of audiological equipment.

A rise in the number of people suffering from age-related hearing impairments will create a massive demand for audiological devices worldwide. Globally, a third of people aged 65 years or more are reportedly affected by disabling hearing loss. The WHO estimates that over 360 million people across all ages worldwide suffer from disabling hearing loss and that the current production rate of hearing aids fulfils just about 10% of the global need. As healthcare agencies work toward filling this gap, companies in the audiological devices market will have to respond by launching new products and upping their production volume.

However, people often desist from wearing conspicuous hearing aids because of the social stigma associated with deafness, especially if it is not age-related. Discreet and sophisticated hearing aids provide a better solution in such cases. According to analyst, “there is a massive market for hearing aids that offer advanced features such as water resistance and wireless form factor. Companies in the market cannot afford to overlook design specifications as the cosmetic appeal of hearing aids is taking precedence.”

Download Complete Request @ https://www.mrrse.com/audiological-devices-market

The report segments the global audiological devices market by product type and geography. By products, the market is segmented into: Hearing aids, bone-anchored hearing aids, cochlear implants, and diagnostic devices. The hearing aids segment is further segmented into: canal hearing aids, in-the-ear (ITE) aids, behind-the-ear (BTE) aids, and receiver-in-the-ear aids. Likewise, the diagnostic devices segment is split into otoscopes, audiometers, and tympanometers. The use of in-the-ear and behind-the-ear hearing aids is most widespread primarily because they allow the wearer to hear clearly and are comfortable to use. Among the elderly, there is a higher preference for BTE hearing aids because they can be cleaned easily and are easier to handle.

Basis geography, the report studies the following markets: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World. Europe is the leader in the audiological devices market – the region is home to several audiological device makers and thus benefits from several new products being launched here first. The developing healthcare infrastructure will open a window of opportunity for companies in the audiological devices market in Asia Pacific in the coming years, the report states.

Companies profiled in the report include: GN ReSound Group, Cochlear Limited, Siemens Healthcare, Starkey Hearing Technologies, Sonova Holding AG and others.

Global Audiological Devices Market, by Product Type

Hearing Aids

Behind-the-Ear (BTE) Aids

Receiver-in-the-Ear Aids

In-the-Ear (ITE) Aids

Canal Hearing Aids (In-the-Canal(ITC), Completely-in-Canal(CIC) and Invisible-in-Canal (IIC))

Bone Anchored Hearing Aids (BAHA)

Cochlear Implants

Diagnostic devices

Audiometers

Tympanometers

Otoscopes

Major geographies analyzed under this research report are:

Europe

North America

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Have any Inquiry? Send Us @ https://www.mrrse.com/enquiry/935

About Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE)

Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) is an industry-leading database of Market Research Reports. MRRSE is driven by a stellar team of research experts and advisors trained to offer objective advice. Our sophisticated search algorithm returns results based on the report title, geographical region, publisher, or other keywords.

MRRSE partners exclusively with leading global publishers to provide clients single-point access to top-of-the-line market research. MRRSE’s repository is updated every day to keep its clients ahead of the next new trend in market research, be it competitive intelligence, product or service trends or strategic consulting.

Contact Us

State Tower

90, State Street

Suite 700

Albany, NY – 12207

United States Telephone: +1-518-730-0559

Email: sales@mrrse.com

Website: https://www.mrrse.com/

Read More Industry News At: https://www.industrynewsanalysis.com/