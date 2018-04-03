Fossil Nate Chronograph Black Ion-plated Leather JR1354 Men’s Watch: An Intelligent, Inexpensive choice for the Active Man

At a glance:

A classic watch for the fashion forward man, always willing to take the centre stage! The Fossil Nate Chronograph Black Ion-plated Leather JR1354 Men’s Watch stands out when you catch a glimpse of the expert craftsmanship that builds it with aid from modern technology.

After a few glances:

The Fossil Nate Chronograph Black Ion-plated Leather JR1354 Men’s Watch has a fair amount of military influences to it. It has a striking, masculine vibe that blends in with any casual closet. This combination of oversized lugs, a striking dial, intricate details and a genuine leather strap make it perfect for the ongoing trends of today. An additional bonus with the Fossil Nate Chronograph Black Ion-plated Leather JR1354 Men’s Watch is the stopwatch functionality, with three separate dials dedicated towards counting the hours, minutes and seconds elapsed.

What will strike you the most?

Its weekend warrior appearance is a result of the eye-catching construction paired with on-the-move functionality. Laidback yet rugged, the Fossil Nate Chronograph Black Ion-plated Leather JR1354 Men’s Watch focuses on a brilliant design that focuses on showcasing a mesmerizing mix of several bold styles.

Looking back into history:

Fossil’s reputation for creating quality timepieces built up since they launched their line of watches in 1984; today also they continue to offer great value for the money spent without sacrificing high standards, both in terms of design and material and overall build quality.

A closer look:

The Fossil Nate Chronograph Black Ion-plated Leather JR1354 Men’s Watch became one of the Fossil best sellers due to its dark theme involving black shades and an oversized style. The blend goes down well with everyone at par with current trends, but there are a few more different aspects that show when you study the Fossil Nate Chronograph Black Ion-plated Leather JR1354 Men’s Watch in more details.

The dial of the Fossil Nate Chronograph Black Ion-plated Leather JR1354 Men’s Watch is interestingly designed with the chronograph dials neatly tucked together unlike the spread-out format followed by most other chronograph watches, making time-viewing difficult. The hands remain free from any visual conflict due to this. It is also the oversized style that gives the Fossil Nate Chronograph Black Ion-plated Leather JR1354 Men’s Watch an outstanding visibility but doesn’t turn it overly chunky. Fossil Watches For Men manages to balance the extra-large factors with deft and intelligence. The high-quality mineral glass crystal offers a fairly good level of resistance against scratching while the buckle clasp ensures the watch to hang on to your wrist, no matter what amount of physical pressure it is exposed to.

The Fossil Nate Chronograph Black Ion-plated Leather JR1354 Men’s Watch is water resistant to 50m, which makes it suitable for swimming, recreational rafting and snorkeling, fishing and other not-too-intense water-related activities.

Final verdict:

With a Japanese Quartz movement housed inside, the Fossil Grant Chronograph Men’s Watch is greatly accurate while being immensely affordable, which is a good value for the money.

