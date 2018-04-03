Environmental Monitoring Market by Scope, Growth Prospective, Application & Forecast by 2022

Environmental Monitoring System (EMS) Market – Overview

Environmental Monitoring System is used by the public and private sectors such as Weather Forecasting services or federal government to help in detecting rising environmental issues and to monitor air pollution, water pollution, land contamination, and waste management etc. The Time data generated by EMSs is used to develop effective strategies for adapting the environmental change. Environmental Monitoring Systems are extensively used in industrial operations to monitor humidity level/ dew point, temperature, water leaks, air flow etc. EMSs installed at Data centers useful to control aspects such as heat, humidity, airflow, smoke, and electricity, much as threatening as viruses, spyware, and network threats are for IT equipment and operations & functionalities of a business. Environmental Monitoring is increasingly gaining traction owing to its efficacy in the process of monitoring environmental condition or climate changes. The real time data generated can be used to take precautionary measures to control the after effects or damage control. Technological advancements have bettered it further increasing its uses further ascending EMS market scope globally.

Accrediting the traction the global Environmental Monitoring market is gaining currently and the growth prospect the market is demonstrating, the Market Research Future has recently published a brilliant study report giving out the market prognosis up to 2022. According to which, the global Spinal Implants market is expected to accrue enormously registering a striking CAGR during the forecast period 2016-2022. MRFR also asserts that globally, the Environmental Monitoring market is expected to grow to USD ~20 Billion registering a staggering double digit CAGR over ~10% during 2016 to 2022.

Major Key Players

Some of the major players in Global include Intel Corporation (U.S.), Qosmos Inc. (France), AT&T Inc. (U.S.), NEC Corporation (Japan), Orange business services (Netherlands), Verizon wireless (U.S.), Cisco systems Inc. (U.S.), Ericsson Inc. (Sweden), IBM corporation (U.S.), Dell Inc. (U.S.) among others.

Industry/Innovation/Related News:

December 14, 2017 – Macquarie Capital (US) corporate advisory, capital markets and principal investing arm of Macquarie Group announced that it has it had signed an agreement with Spectris plc. to acquire a 50% stake in the company’s environmental monitoring business subsidiary EMS B&K (Brüel & Kjær). This move highlights the company’s move of the growing importance of such businesses in the wake of increasing environmental regulations, but also adds to Macquarie’s green efforts.

December 15, 2017 – Alberta province (Western Canada) declared that they will be monitoring of Oil & Gas emissions from the sky. The province’s environmental monitoring agency is using airborne sensing equipment to measure the release of greenhouse gases and other chemicals over Oil & Gas mines north of Fort McMurray. The program is to be expanded to cover other parts of the province and all kinds of heavy oil and bitumen production. It will also help scientists create baseline information in advance of future development.

December 13, 2017 – Qatar and Japan announced their collaboration to enhance air quality monitoring in Qatar. Ministry of Municipality and Environment represented by the Environmental Monitoring Department is implementing an advanced experimental technical study in monitoring the quality of the surrounding air, which is expected to be completed during the first quarter of next year.

Environmental Monitoring System Market – Regional Analysis

North America is expected to dominate the Environmental monitoring market during the forecast period 2016-2022. Rising government funding for the implementing environmental monitoring stations and stringent rules & regulations of U.S. environmental protection agency is expected to drive Environmental monitoring market in North America region. Europe is considered to support North America in generating highest revenue for Environmental monitoring market by the end of forecast period 2022 as industrial growth to fulfill the rising consumer demand is creating need to monitor the quality of the environment. To protect environment healthiness, European environment agency (EEN) has established & mandate economic policies for industries thereby increasing the market of environmental monitor devices in the region. Furthermore, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in Environmental monitoring market during the forecast period 2016-2022 due to rising initiatives by government for the development of environment friendly industries in the region.

Environmental Monitoring System Market- Competitive Analysis

The global Environmental Monitoring market appears to be highly competitive with the presence of several well-established players and small players, some of them are with the global or regional presence. Well established players incorporate acquisition, collaboration, partnership, expansion, and product launch in order to gain competitive advantage in this market and to maintain their market position. The Heavy investments are transpired in R&D sector from the major players which is in turn helping the market to grow.