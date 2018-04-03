Delhi School of Communication invites PGDPC XXIV for North East

The Delhi School of Communication (DSC) invites applications for its XXIVth Post Graduate Programme in Communication (PGDPC). This integrated programme awards PGDPC (Post Graduate Diploma Programme in Communication), along with a Masters in Journalism and Mass Communication (MA JMC)*. The programme also leads to the awarding of two short term certifications from the Media and Entertainment Skill Council of India.

Personality Interviews in Kolkata will be conducted on Saturday, 28th April 2018. For the first time, Personality Interviews as being conducted in Guwahati on 5th May 2018. Speaking on the occasion, Professor Ramola Kumar, Dean, DSC said, ‘Interacting with young dynamic students from the North East is always a pleasure. We have had students from Assam, Manipur and other regions, who have performed fantastically in the DSC programme and have made a mark in the Communication industry. This is the reason; the DSC admission process is being extended to Guwahati from this year onwards.’ A team of academicians and industry veterans will also be travelling to Guwahati, to undertake a workshop on New and Exciting Careers in Media and Communication earlier in that day. The interactive workshop will also include games and other engagement activities, to provide students a glimpse of what actually comprises of the various domains in Mass Media – be it Advertising, Public Relations, Digital, Brand Management, Journalism etc and what are the dynamics of each. Any student wishing to enter into the field of Communication may attend. Entry to the workshop is free.

Founded in 1995, today the Integrated Marketing Communication programme is considered one of the top line communication programmes in India, and is most sought-after amongst Post Graduate students. The DSC programme covers all the relevant subjects and three specializations, namely Advertising and Entertainment; Marketing and Digital; Public Relations and Journalism. DSC was started by a group of industry leaders and academicians, who felt a need to align academics with industry requirements.

Industry exposure via internship is an integral part of the programme. Students are provided internships and apprenticeship upto 6 months. And, during internship/apprenticeship, students can also earn attractive stipends alongside valuable work experience. All the placements vis.a.vis Internships and Apprenticeships are done by the school. This on-the-job work experience and mentorship under the faculty, who are industry experts ensure job placement in leading agencies such as JWT, Edelman, MSL, The Glitch, Ad factors PR, Contract Advertising, Genesis BM, Perfect Relations, McCann Erikson, Havas Media, Mudra amongst others.

During the course, students can also avail of scholarships to the tune of Rs 80,000 to Rs 1 lakh.

Graduates or students in the final year of graduation (all streams) are eligible to apply. Application forms may be downloaded and submitted online at www.dsc.edu.in. For admission to DSC, students have to clear either the MAT/CAT examination or DSC’s internal Admission Test. The DSC admission test is of 1½ hrs duration, focuses on basic reasoning, logic, and creative writing skills, in addition to basic knowledge of Advertising and Media. After that, a candidate needs to take a ½ hr Psychological Test, designed to assess a candidate’s creative writing skills and emotional quotient. This year, both the Internal Exam and Psychological Test are available online. Personal Interview is the third and final step towards obtaining admission to PGDPC.

Those interested may email their queries at admissions@dsc.edu.in or call at 91.9810474269, 91.9958635140, 29531556/9 for more details.