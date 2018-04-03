Casio Enticer Analog Quartz LTP-1302SG-7AVDF LTP-1302SG-7AV Womens Watch: Classy Utilitarian

That thing about watches:

Very few people like to go without watches. Watches are also thoughtful gifts; collectors’ pride, prized items. The Casio Enticer Analog Quartz LTP-1302SG-7AVDF LTP-1302SG-7AV Womens Watch; however, doesn’t fall among the precious and pricey timekeepers used rarely to save any accidental damage and usual wear and tear. Casio, from what has happened with the brand over time, picks up some of its most worthwhile innovations and decides to put them together.

Straight to the deal:

The Casio Enticer Analog Quartz LTP-1302SG-7AVDF LTP-1302SG-7AV Womens Watch showed up as less of a watch and more of an austere, restrained, serene piece of jewelry that reflects an aura only more expensive brands flaunt. The Casio Enticer Analog Quartz LTP-1302SG-7AVDF LTP-1302SG-7AV Womens Watchis polar opposite to the idea of cramming every possibility into a single design and becoming more of a collection of technicalities rather than a watch! Especially luxury watch!

The Casio Enticer Analog Quartz LTP-1302SG-7AVDF LTP-1302SG-7AV Womens Watch has been created for the elegant woman for an elegant use under elegant and hardcore circumstances alike. It has a white, minimalistic face in ultra-luxe materials. Its coined bezel is an added attraction. It keeps things from going overly plain. The sleek, gold toned hands and markers come together to offer maximum visual impact against the white backdrop.

Gold tone also shows on the bracelet links and the ‘raised and sunken’ crown, which takes elegance to new heights.

Showcasing a careful and appropriate usage of gold ion-plating, the Casio Enticer Analog Quartz LTP-1302SG-7AVDF LTP-1302SG-7AV Womens Watch adds a touch of class to any outfit from evening dresses to formal business suits. Whether you are corporate or in the beauty industry, the Casio Womens Watches effortlessly becomes your everyday essential. It infuses a certain class to attires.

Classy isn’t fragile!

The Casio Enticer Analog Quartz LTP-1302SG-7AVDF LTP-1302SG-7AV Womens Watch is protected by a mineral glass from the top with an ion-plated ring surrounding the dial along the inner peripheries of the serrated bezel. The premium quality stainless steel makes the watch extremely durable against sudden shocks, drops and pressures. The triple-fold clasp of the Casio Enticer Analog Quartz LTP-1302SG-7AVDF LTP-1302SG-7AV Womens Watch ensures a proper, snug fit that isn’t going to go off all in a sudden. Besides, it holds against water quite well and remains unaffected under showers, in a bath or in the pool. It is also well-equipped to handle vigorous jerks like while driving or playing a round of tennis or snooker. The Casio Analog Quartz Womens Watch can stand up to intensities even higher than that and therefore, ideal for weekends out in the wilds! Sea or the forest or high above, it doesn’t matter.

