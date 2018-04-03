5 Useful Logo Design Tips

In this post briefly covers a few logo design tips and logo generator too.

1. Learn what a logo is and what it represents

Before you design one, you must understand what a logo is, what it represents and what it is supposed to do. A logo is not just a mark – it reflects a business’s commercial brand through the use of shape, fonts, colour, and images.

A logo is for inspiring trust, recognition and admiration for a company or product and it is our job as designers to create an identity that will do its job.

2. Know the rules and principles of logo design

Now that you know what a logo is supposed to do, and what it should represent, you now must learn what makes a great logo; the basic rules and principles.

• A logo must be describable

• A logo must be memorable

• A logo must be effective without colour

• A logo must be scalable i.e. effective when just an inch in size

3. Learn off other’s successes and mistakes

Successful Logos

Now you know what the rules are, you can distinguish the difference between a good and a bad logo. Knowing which logos has succeeded, and why, gives an insight into what makes a good logo.

The Not So Successful Logos

We can also learn from logos that have not been too successful. As seen in that post, some logos can depict things that may not always be noticeable to the designer (as in the middle logo above) or they could just be plain bad design, as in the logo to the right (above).

4. Establish your own logo design process

Now that we know what a logo is, what the principles and rules of logo design are and what makes a successful logo, we’re now prepared to begin the design process. This is the hardest part of these 5 tips, and is a whole topic in itself. Each person’s process is different and experience is usually the key factor when creating your own logo design process.

In short, a logo design process usually consists of:

 The Design Brief

 Research and Brainstorming

 Sketching

 Prototyping and Conceptualising

 Send to Client for Review

 Revise and Add Finishing Touches

 Supply Files to Client and Provide Customer Service

5. Learn the software and complete the logo

After you have got your design process sorted out, it is usually a good time to begin mastering your software (here’s a selection of Adobe Illustrator tutorials for reference). you can’t design a logo by just hopping straight onto the computer, nor can you complete a logo design without knowing your software (the Adobe Creative Suite is a popular choice with professional designers).

Putting this aside, once you have arrived at your initial ideas and sketches from brainstorming, you can then move onto the computer to start digitizing your logo. After you have digitized the great concept(s), your client is ready to review your work, ask for possible revisions, and complete the design project. Thus, you have successfully created a professional logo.

