Waterproof Breathable Textiles Market Studies Research 2017 Detailed Analysis of Restrain and Growth Factors

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Waterproof Breathable Textiles Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Waterproof Breathable Textiles Market by Raw Materials (Polyurethane, Polyester and ePTFE (Expanded Polytetrafluoroethylene)), Product (Footwear, Gloves and Garment), Textile (Membrane, Densely, Coated, and Woven), Application (Active Sportswear and Others) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Waterproof Breathable Textiles Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the Waterproof Breathable Textiles Market. Waterproof breathable textiles market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023. Factors driving the growth of this market include growing demand for waterproof breathable textiles from active sportswear owing to their high performance, ability to protect from extreme weather & durability as well as stringent government regulations placed on VOC emissions.

Footwearis estimated to Account for the Largest Share of the Market In 2017

By product, the waterproof breathable textiles market is classified into footwear, gloves and garment. The footwear segment is expected to lead the global waterproof breathable textiles in 2017. Factors driving the growth of this segment include increasing adoption in footwear owing to their lightweight properties, growing sports footwear demand as well as changing preferences of customers towards more durable and light in weight lifestyle.

Active Sportswearis estimated to Command the Largest Share of the Market during the Forecast Period

Based onapplication, the waterproof breathable textiles market is categorized into active sportswear and others. The active sportswear segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the global waterproof breathable textiles market during the forecast period. Increasing population coupled with rising awareness regarding health & fitness and growing demand for breathable, waterproof, durable low-cost fabrics are the key factors driving the growth of this end-user segment.

Asia Pacific is estimated to Command the Largest Share of the Market

Based on region, the waterproof breathable textiles market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the waterproof breathable textiles market in 2017. This is attributed to factors such as growing footwear and sportswear industry in the countries such as China and India, increasing disposable income coupled with growth in expenditure on sportswear and presence of key manufacturers in the region.

Companies Profiled Covered in this Report:

The report profiles some of the key companies in the waterproof breathable textiles market including Helly Hansen, Mitsui & Co., Tanatex Chemicals B.V., Nextec Applications, APT Fabrics, Jack Wolfskin GmbH & Co., HeiQ Materials, Tanatex Chemicals B.V., Rudolf Group, and Dow Corning Corp.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global waterproof breathable textiles market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of waterproof breathable textiles market.

Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the waterproof breathable textiles market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the waterproof breathable textiles market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

