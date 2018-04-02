Urgent Care Centers Market: Cost-effective Walk-in Health Services Set to Bolster Demand

The global urgent care centers (UCCs) market has several private companies operating urgent care chains in the market such as AFC/Doctors Express, FastMed Urgent Care, MD Now, Concentra Inc., CareSpot Express Healthcare LLC, MedExpress, MinuteClinic LLC, NextCare Urgent Care, Pateint First and U.S. HealthWorks Inc. Also, a large number of small market players are trying to enter and establish in the urgent care centers market. This has resulted in a highly fragmented market for UCCs industry with large number of urgent care chains accounting for less than 1% of the total market. Moreover, many private insurance firms are also becoming attracted towards the UCCs market.

Request for Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=2254

Urgent care centers provide immediate care services to patients with minor injuries. The service time and quality of health care services in a UCC are better than that in an emergency department (ED). Additionally, the fee per visit paid by a patient, whether with health insurance or not, in UCCs is much lower than the fee paid in EDs. These advantages of UCCs over EDs are expected to increase the number of visits to UCCs, thus driving the growth of the global urgent care centers (UCCs) market.

Moreover, appointment flexibility provided by UCCs coupled with reduced waiting time has increased their popularity amongst patients. A surge in the population of insured people is also driving the urgent care centers market. The considerably low cost of treatment is attracting a large pool of insured patients. Furthermore, the growth of UCCs is backed by many private and public investors, thus increasing the pace of growth of urgent care centers exponentially.

Enquiry for discount on this report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=2254

Continued shortages in the number of physicians are likely to limit the growth of the market and it will worsen in the next few years according to the Urgent Care Association of America (UCAOA) survey report. This can adversely affect the growth of the UCCs market. However, the effect of this restraint could be alleviated with physician assistants and nursing practitioners compensating this deficiency to some extent.

Another impediment to the growth of the UCCs market is the high initial cost required for the set-up of the urgent care centers. Apart from the establishment costs, a large number of patient visits per week are required to meet the huge operational costs of UCCs.

By geography, the global UGCs market is segmented into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America, which was the leading segment by value in 2013, is anticipated to retain its leadership with a share of 73.6% in 2020. Europe, which stands second, is expected to lose its share by the end of 2020 due to lack of interest shown by private investors.

In terms of services, illness is the leading segment by revenue and is anticipated to remain the largest segment until 2020. However, screening services represent the fastest growing segment.

Report Overview @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/urgent-care-centers-market.html

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Each TMR syndicated research report covers a different sector – such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, energy, food & beverages, semiconductors, med-devices, consumer goods and technology. These reports provide in-depth analysis and deep segmentation to possible micro levels. With wider scope and stratified research methodology, TMR’s syndicated reports strive to provide clients to serve their overall research requirement.

US Office Contact

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com