Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market 2017 Industry Demand, Segment, Statistics Report 2023

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market by Type (Isopthalic, Orthopthalic, DCPD and Others), End Use (Marine, Building &Construction, Transport, Tanks &Pipes, Artificial Stones and Electrical) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market. According to report the global unsaturated polyester resins (UPR) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5% over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023.

Orthopthalicis estimated to Account for the Largest Share of the Market in 2017

By type, the unsaturated polyester resins market is classified into isopthalic, orthopthalic, DCPD and others. The orthopthalic segment is expected to lead the global unsaturated polyester resins in 2017. Factors driving the growth of this segment include increasing adoption of orthopthalic owing to its properties and advantages such as flexible, tough & low cost and growing demand for orthopthalic resins in fibre reinforced plastics, which are used in the aerospace, construction and automotive industries.

Building & Construction is estimated to command the largest share of the market during the forecast period

Based on end use, the unsaturated polyester resins market is categorized into marine, building and construction, transport, tanks and pipes, artificial stones and electrical. The building & construction segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the global unsaturated polyester resins market during the forecast period. Growing building & construction industry in the emerging economies such as Brazil, India, china and UAE, increasing disposable income coupled high standard of living and rising investments in the infrastructure sector are the key factors driving the growth of this end-use segment.

Asia Pacific is estimated to Command the Largest Share of the Market

Based on region, the unsaturated polyester resins market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the unsaturated polyester resins market in 2017. This is attributed to factors such as presence of world’s largest polyester resin producer China, growing industrialization in the economies such as India, China and Japan as well as growth in population and growing economy.

Companies Profiled Covered in this Report:

The report profiles some of the key companies in the unsaturated polyester resins market including Tianhe Resin Co., Ltd., Satyen Polymers Pvt. Ltd, Eternal Chemical Co. Ltd., Changzhou New Solar Co. Ltd., AOC Resins, CCP Composites, DuPont, Scott Bader Company Ltd., UPC Technology Corp., and Ashland Inc.

Table of Contents

1. Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Methods

1.3 Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.2.4 Challenges

3.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4 IGR – Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5 Competitive Landscape in the global Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Market

4. Global Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Market by Type 2017 – 2023

4.1 Isopthalic

4.2 Orthopthalic

4.3 DCPD

4.4 Others

5. Global Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Market by End- Use 2017 – 2023

5.1 Marine

5.2 Building and construction

5.3 Transport

5.4 Tanks and pipes

5.5 Artificial stones

5.6 Electrical

6. Global Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Market by Regions 2017 – 2023

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Market by Type

6.1.2 North America Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Market by End- Use

6.1.3 North America Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Market by Country

6.2 Europe

6.2.1 Europe Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Market by Type

6.2.2 Europe Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Market by End- Use

6.2.3 Europe Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Market by Country

6.3 Asia-Pacific

6.3.1 Asia-Pacific Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Market by Type

6.3.2 Asia-Pacific Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Market by End- Use

6.3.3 Asia-Pacific Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Market by Country

6.4 Row

6.4.1 Row Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Market by Type

6.4.2 Row Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Market by End- Use

6.4.3 Row Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Market by Sub-region

7. Companies Covered

7.1 Tianhe Resin Co., Ltd.

7.2 Satyen Polymers Pvt. Ltd

7.3 Eternal Chemical Co. Ltd.

7.4 Changzhou New Solar Co. Ltd.

7.5 AOC Resins

7.6 CCP Composites

7.7 DuPont

7.8 Scott Bader Company Ltd.

7.9 UPC Technology Corp.

7.10 Ashland Inc

