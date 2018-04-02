The Free Workflow Tool, WorkflowFirst Version 4.1 Is Now Available

WorkflowFirst LLC today announced the latest release of its free workflow software, WorkflowFirst. With new features such as the ability to save a form as draft for later submission, easy guest sign-up and “delegate” support to better handle when employees take leave or exit the company, WorkflowFirst truly takes the lead as a comprehensive end-to-end platform for business process automation, a powerful tool that can be used by organizations of any size.

Unlike other workflow tools, WorkflowFirst is a hierarchical database – where creating forms, and sub-forms is as simple as creating folders on a computer. Adding workflow is just as simple with its decision-tree based, point-and-click interface. With these simple steps users can create a wealth of workflow solutions for their business in record time and keep track of everything with a dashboard showing the status of all assignments. WorkflowFirst can truly help every business get organized.

And for those who need help creating forms, WorkflowFirst provides numerous sample forms and even fully-developed professional applications (including a CRM and help desk system) that can be used to help users get started in minutes.

With its mobile-optimized interface WorkflowFirst is built to be accessed from anywhere. In this release WorkflowFirst has been further enhanced to support large forms with section paging – so users can work on even complex forms from the convenience of their mobile device.

The new Save-As-Draft functionality lets users fill out large forms piecemeal, returning at their convenience to edit their draft until they are ready to submit. Once submitted, the form will continue down its workflow route for approval.

The Guest Sign-Up feature makes it simple for new users to sign-up to use a WorkflowFirst application. They simply enter their email address in the login page and the system will automatically create a user account for them, logging them in and letting them only access forms they submit.

And now WorkflowFirst offers a solution for when employees are absent: The Delegate button. By clicking this button, a user can delegate all their assignments to another user. All existing and new assignments will be transferred to the delegate. When the user returns, the assignments will automatically be reverted to their original owner. This provides a great way to ensure business continuity regardless of changes to resource availability.

The WorkflowFirst platform is used by some of the largest organizations in the world, helping to manage billions of dollars’ worth of assets.

Organizations can try out WorkflowFirst either with its free download, WorkflowFirst Express, its enterprise-scale WorkflowFirst Professional that works with SQL Server and Active Directory, or they can sign up for the cloud hosted version that can be accessed from anywhere.

For more information please visit http://workflowfirst.com