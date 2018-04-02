Rising technological advancements fuel the Global Medical Robots Market

A medical robot is a robotic machine which enables the surgeons to perform surgeries with extra precision. Medical robotics is an emerging field because there is a wide variety of medical applications that had emerged, which includes surgical robots, laboratory robots, telesurgery, faraway surgical operation, and teleconsultation robots, rehabilitation robots to help for the deaf and the blind. Scientific robots help in surgeries and make possible to decrease the threat of contamination.

Medical robots are allowed in order to increase the accuracy of surgeons and reduce the hazard of sufferers, as an example, coronary heart skip surgery requires affected person’s chest to be open and a lengthy incision is made. Medical robots have advantages such as decrease put up-operative ache, decrease the chance of infection, decrease blood loss and a minimum degree of anesthesia. Medical robots have many demanding situations in the utilization of robotics in the scientific region, together with protection, value, and reluctance to simply accept this technology.

The worldwide Medical Robots market turned into worth USD 4.90 billion in 2016 and anticipated to be growing at a CAGR of 21.1%, to attain a market size of USD 12.80 billion by 2021.

Medical robots have received substantial recognition in numerous varieties of fields consisting of Interventional cardiological surgical procedure, Neurological surgical procedure, and orthopedic surgical operation and so forth. Some of the prominent drivers of the market are rapid technological improvements, increasing investments in R&D, increasing demand for advanced medical facilities, and growing incidence of diseases, along with most cancers and obesity, which supplement the demand for the global surgical robot systems market.

North America accounted for the best revenue-producing location in 2016, with around 53% share of overall international medical robotics and computer-assisted surgery market. Rise in technological improvements, growing investments in R&D activities, and widening scope of packages supplement the increase of the North American vicinity. But the Asia-Pacific is predicted to turn out to be the main place during the forecast period, growing at a rapid CAGR.

The major shareholders dominating the market include Intuitive Surgical Inc., Stryker Corporation, Hocoma AG, Mazor Robotics Ltd, Hansen Medical Inc, Accuray Incorporated, Omnicell Inc., Arxium, EKSO Bionics Holdings Inc., and Kirby Lester LLC.

