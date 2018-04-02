Research Report on LIDAR Sensors  Market 2023

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Catalytic Converter Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Catalytic Converter Market by application (advanced driver assistance systems [ADAS], and Autonomous driving.) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Catalytic Converter Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the Catalytic Converter Market. According to report the global automotive LIDAR sensors market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 35.2% over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023.

The global automotive LIDAR sensors marketwas dominatedby the Europe region followed by the American and Asia-Pacificautomotive LIDAR sensors market. On the basis of countries, the Germany, U.S, and Japan led the global automotive LIDAR sensors market. LIDAR sensors are largely used to automate driving of vehicles through obstacle detection and avoidance, which would enable safe navigation, in automobile industries.LIDARsensor systems consist of a laser that transmits light over a mandatory range. The system also has a low-noise receiver for receiving reflected signal and performing analysis of the received signal.

Furthermore, Progress in autonomous vehicles, Upgrade to levels 3 and 4 automated cars,rising urgency in decreasing road accidents, better capabilities and functionality of LIDAR sensorsare the key factor driving the growth of global automotive LIDAR sensors market. Moreover, Current low volumes resulting in high cost of technology, Potential effects of driver distraction and lack of awareness, Complexities associated with the system and several industry standards to comply are the key factors restraining the growth of this market. Need for enhanced road fatality reduction rates during night hours, Intelligent transportation, Expanding number of automotive players marking their presence in the self-driving cars market are likely to bring more opportunities to this market.

Companies Covered in this Report:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global automotive LIDAR sensors market such as, Continental, LeddarTech, VelodyneLIDAR, Quanergy Systems, Robert Bosch GmbH, Delphi Automotive, DENSO, Ibeo Automotive Systems, Teledyne Optech, and Innoviz Technologies.

