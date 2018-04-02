Precise Study on Global IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market Covering Trends, Market Share and Forecast to 2024

Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) has been acting as an impressive data source when it comes to evaluating various industrial verticals. The research report titled “IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market” offers a clear insight about IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market assessed over the global platform. This analysis proves beneficial for readers & new investors who are aiming to enter for IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market in the near future.

Get Free Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/sample/1666

The competitive landscape of the global cloud computing data center IT asset Disposition (ITAD) market is oligopolistic in nature. A handful of ITAD providers, including ITRenew Inc., Sims Recycling Solutions Inc., Arrow Value Recovery Inc., Apto Solutions, and Cloud Blue Technologies Inc., enjoy dominance over the worldwide market.

As the adoption of cloud services has increased across the world, the need for proper management as well as the disposition of the rejected assets has been rising significantly. The aggressive employment of cloud computing ITAD programs and procedures in the leading cloud computing service (CCS) providing companies, such as Amazon, Facebook, Apple, and Google, is presenting an opportunity-rich market to established participants. New entrants are likely to gain from the changing dynamics of cloud computing due to the advancement of technologies.

Growing Concerns over Data Security Boost Adoption of ITAD Solutions

Data security has emerged as the greatest challenge for enterprise across the world. The rapid rise in the incidence of data breach and the stealing of information in the recent past has hugely impacted the reputation of big companies. The effective security solutions such as physical security systems and data recovery, provided to enterprises by Data center ITAD services have boosted their employment substantially in major IT and e-commerce firms.

Apart from this, the rising trend of recycling and reselling in data centers, considering the demand for used IT equipment, is projected to augment the adoption of ITAD solution over the forecast period. The implementation of various government regulation on the disposal of eco-friendly assets is also expected to fuel the demand for these solutions in the coming years.

Steady Rise in Annual ITAD Volume and Revenue Generated to Influence Global Opportunity Significantly

The steady rise in the annual volume consumed and the revenue generated by ITAD has influenced the market for cloud computing data center ITAD greatly over the recent past and the trend looks undying in the near future. According to TMR, the market opportunity is likely to expand at a healthy CAGR of 5.70% during the period from 2016 to 2020 and increase from a US$3.5 bn in 2015 to US$4.6 bn by the end of the forecast period.

North America has emerged as the current market leader. The presence of a huge IT industry and a number of cloud data centers has assisted this region significantly in occupying this position. Analysts expect it to remain dominant over the forecast period, considering the ever-increasing amount of data in cloud data centers. The opportunity in this regional market has been estimated to rise from US$1.3 bn in 2015 to US$1.7 bn by 2020.

Outlook Complete Report with TOC @ https://www.mrrse.com/it-asset-disposition-market

The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the ITAD market, providing market positioning of the major players and their key strategies. The comprehensive ITAD market estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews, and in-house expert panel reviews. These market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different political, social, economic, technological, and legal factors along with the current market dynamics.

TBS Industries, ITRenew Inc., Arrow Electronics, Inc., CloudBlue Technologies, Inc., Sims Recycling Ltd., Iron Mountain Incorporated, Dataserv Group, Apto Solutions, Inc., TES-AMM Pte Ltd., LifeSpan International, Inc., Dell, Inc., and HP Ltd. are some of the major service providers within the global ITAD market profiled in this study. Details such as financials, business strategies, recent developments, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players have been provided as part of company profiling.

IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market

By Asset Type

Computers/laptops

Mobile devices

Peripherals

Storages

Servers

Other network equipment

By Service

Data sanitization/data destruction

Recovery

Recycling

Other

By End-use

BFSI

Telecom and IT

Healthcare

Aerospace

Energy and utilities

Government

Education

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Latin America

Have any Query? Ask Our Expert @ https://www.mrrse.com/enquiry/1666

About Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE)

Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) is an industry-leading database of Market Research Reports. MRRSE is driven by a stellar team of research experts and advisors trained to offer objective advice. Our sophisticated search algorithm returns results based on the report title, geographical region, publisher, or other keywords.

MRRSE partners exclusively with leading global publishers to provide clients single-point access to top-of-the-line market research. MRRSE’s repository is updated every day to keep its clients ahead of the next new trend in market research, be it competitive intelligence, product or service trends or strategic consulting.

Contact Us

State Tower

90, State Street

Suite 700

Albany, NY – 12207

United States Telephone: +1-518-730-0559

Email: sales@mrrse.com

Website: https://www.mrrse.com/

Read More Industry News At: https://www.industrynewsanalysis.com/