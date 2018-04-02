India Sterilizers and Surgical, Dental Care and Equipment to Reach INR 1,390.2 Crore by 2020

The India sterilizers and surgical, dental care and equipment disinfectors market is characterized by the competition between the key international as well as domestic players, such as 3M, Reckitt Benckiser Plc., Raman & Weil Pvt. Ltd., and Win-Medicare Pvt. Ltd., states a new research report by Transparency Market Research (TMR). These companies are focusing on technological advancements in their offerings that match with consumers’ changing demands in order to strengthen their presence.

Over the coming years, they are expected to increase investments in research and development initiatives and construction of new production units to remain strong in the highly competitive environment of this market, reports the research study.

As per the report, the opportunity in the India market for sterilizers and surgical, dental care and equipment disinfectors is estimated to proliferate at a CAGR of 8.20% during the period from 2014 to 2020 and reach INR 1,390.2 Cr. by the end of the forecast period. These sterilizers and surgical, dental care and equipment disinfectors find substantial application in hospitals and dental care centers in this country. The demand for these disinfectors is much higher in post-operative stage. Operating rooms, ICUs, and nursing tables have surfaced as the leading end users of these disinfectors. Chlorhexidine gluconate-based formulations enjoy a greater demand than other formulations and is expected to remain so over the next few years, states the market report.

According to a TMR analyst, “the market for sterilizers and surgical, dental care and equipment disinfectors in India has gained a significant momentum.” The increasing cases of hospital acquired infections (HAIs) has fueled the demand for these disinfectors across the economy. The escalating number of surgeries and spread of various surgery-related infections are also boosting the need for these sterilizers and disinfectors considerably.

Going forward, the ongoing expansion in the Indian medical and healthcare industry and the increasing pool of hospitals and nursing homes are likely to benefit the India market for sterilizers and surgical, dental care and equipment disinfectors. The significant rise in the number of patients and the surge in disposable income levels of consumers are also projected to propel this market over the next few years, states the research report.

Although the demand for sterilizers and surgical, dental care and equipment disinfectors is rising remarkably in this country, the market may face serious challenges from the dearth of knowledge and negligence pertaining to sterilization in the near future. The lack of skilled medical professionals and an increasing shift toward the usage of disposable medical devices will also hinder the market’s growth over the forthcoming years.

Nevertheless, the increasing governmental support, in terms of various awareness programs and capital funding, is likely to assist this market in normalizing the effect of these restraints, notes the research study.

