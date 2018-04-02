Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market: Dominated by Dow Chemical Company, BASF SE, and AkzoNobel

As per report published by Variant Market Research, Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market size is expected to reach $28.7 billion by 2024 from $17.7 billion in 2016; growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2016 to 2024. Under geography segment, Asia-Pacific and RoW are expected to attain fastest CAGR of 7.7% and 5.8%, respectively from 2016 to 2024. In terms of volume, the global water treatment chemicals market is estimated to reach 13,833 kilo tons by 2024, at a CAGR of 5% from

Market Dynamics: Stringent Regulatory and Environmental Concerns is one of the Prime Driver of the Market

Global water treatment chemicals market trends are severe regulatory & environmental concerns, growing demand for chemically treated water in various sectors, increasing use in waste reduction, and rising investment in industrial sector. Though, availability of alternative water treatment technologies may hamper the growth of the market. Furthermore, increasing population in the emerging countries would provide growth opportunities for the water treatment chemicals industry during forecast period.

Market Segmentation

Global water treatment chemicals market has been categorized into type, application, and geography. The type segment comprises coagulants & flocculants, anti-foaming agents, scale inhibitors, corrosion inhibitors, chelating agents, pH adjusters & stabilizers, biocides & disinfectants, oxygen scavengers, oxidants, and other types. The application segment includes power generation, chemical processing, municipal water treatment, pulp & paper, metal & mining, food & beverages, oil & gas, petroleum refining, construction, and other applications. North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW) are covered under the geography segment. U.S., Canada, and Mexico are included in the North America, while Europe includes U.K., and Germany, and among others. India and China are the leading countries in Asia-Pacific. South Africa, United Arab Emirates, and South America, among others are covered under RoW.

Coagulants & flocculants held for the highest market share in the type segment

Coagulants & flocculants sub segment of type segment accounted for the highest market share in 2016, and it is expected to remain the largest over the forecast period 2016 – 2024. The growth is attributed to high adoption of coagulants & flocculants in water treatment processes and rising rapid urbanization in developing economies.

Municipal water treatment held for the highest market share in the application segment

Municipal water treatment application accounted for around one-third of the global market share in 2016, and it is expected to remain the highest over the forecast period, driven by mandatory rules and regulations about municipal water treatment to guard humans from health hazards.

North America accounted the highest market share in 2016

North America held for the highest market share of 31.5% in 2016, driven by growing government compulsions for water recycling and increasing demand for water treatment chemicals from industrial sector in the region.

Competitive Landscape

The key players operating in the market are BASF SE, Kemira Oyj, Solvay SA, GE Osmonics, Inc., Cortec Corporation, The Dow Chemical Company, BWA Technology, Inc., Buckman Laboratories International, Inc., AkzoNobel, and Ecolab Inc., among others.

Scope of Water Treatment Chemicals Market

Type Segments

• Coagulants & Flocculants

• Corrosion Inhibitors

• Scale Inhibitors

• Chelating Agents

• Biocides & Disinfectants

• pH Adjusters & Stabilizers

• Anti-Foaming Agents

• Oxidants

• Oxygen Scavengers

• Other Types

Application Segments

• Power Generation

• Municipal Water Treatment

• Chemical Processing

• Pulp & Paper

• Food & Beverages

• Metal & Mining

• Oil & Gas

• Construction

• Petroleum Refining

• Other Applications

Geographical Segments

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o Italy

o France

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• RoW

o South America

o Middle East

o Africa

