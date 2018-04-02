Global Isostearic Acid Industry Outlook: Growing Demand of Bio-Lubricants to Drive the Market Growth

According to the latest report published by Variant Market Research, the global isostearic acid market size is projected to reach $630 million by 2024 from $330 million in 2016. In this report, isostearic acid market forecast says that the global market is growing at 8.4% CAGR from 2016 to 2024.

Increasing demand for personal care products to drive the global market

The global isostearic acid market trend includes growing demand of bio-lubricants, increasing demand for personal care products, and increasing end use industries. Though, high cost of isostearic acid may hinder the isostearic acid market growth. Moreover, growing beauty products market coupled with cosmetics worldwide would provide an opportunity for players of market.

Market Segmentations

The global isostearic acid market is classified into end-use industries, and geography. End-use industries segment includes chemical esters, personal care, lubricant and greases, and other end-use industries. North America (U.S., Mexico, and Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, and Rest of Asia-Pacific) and RoW (Middle East, South America, and Africa) are the key geographical regions included in this market.

Chemical esters, by end-use industry dominated the global market in 2016

Chemical esters for the highest market share in 2016 and expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period, 2016– 2024, owing to its application in preparation of cosmetics and perfumes. It is also used as artificial flavours for processed foods, and several other usages in end-use industries.

Europe dominated the global market in 2016

Europe held for the highest market share in 2016 and expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period, 2016– 2024. Increasing demand for personal care owing to growing per capita consumption and increasing export of cosmetic products in region is the driving factor for the growth of the market in Europe.

Competitive Landscape

Key players are offering innovative products and services to increase their isostearic acid market share. Major players of the market are Jarchem Industries, Inc., Arizona Chemical Company, LLC, Nissan Chemical Industries Ltd., Croda International Plc, Oleon NV, and Emery Oleochemicals, among others.

