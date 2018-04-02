Global Beer Market is expected to reach $792.2 bn by 2022

According to a new report, “Global Beer Market (2016-2022)”, published by KBV Research, the Global Beer Market is expected to reach $792.2 Billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during 2016 -2022.
The Strong Beer market dominated the Global Beer Market in 2015, and would grow at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. The Light Beer market is expected attain a market size of $250.7 Billion by 2022.
The Europe market contributed the larger revenue share to the Global Light Beer Market in 2015, and would grow at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period. However, North America market is expected to grow at CAGR of 4.4% during 2016-2022.
The Macro Brewery market registered the highest share in the Global Beer Market in 2015, and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. The Normal Category market dominated the Global Beer Market in 2015, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.
The report highlights the adoption of Beer globally.Based on Product Type, the market is segmented into Light Beer and Strong Beer. Based on Production, the market is segmented into Macro Brewery and Micro Brewery. Based on Category, the market is segmented into Premium Category,Super Premium Category, and Normal Category. Based on Packaging, the market is segmented into Canned Beer,Bottled Beer, and Draught Beer.The report also covers geographical segmentation of Beer market.The geographies included in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. For the better analysis, the geographies are segmented into countries.
Key companies profiled in the report includes Heinekin N.V., Anheuser-Busch InBev., Tsingtao Brewery Co. Ltd., Carlsberg Group, Diageo Plc., Molson Coors Brewing Company, Boston Beer Company, Beijing Yanjing Brewery Co., Ltd and United Breweries Group.
Full report :- https://kbvresearch.com/global-beer-market/
Research Scope
The market is segmented based on Product Type, Production, Category, Packaging and geography.
Global Beer Market, by Product Type
Light Beer
Strong Beer
Global Beer Market, by Production
Macro Brewery
Micro Brewery
Global Beer Market, by Category
Premium Category
Super Premium Category
Normal Category
Global Beer Market, by Packaging
Canned Beer
Bottled Beer
Draught Beer
Global Beer Market, by Geography
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Rest of North America
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Russia
Spain
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Singapore
Malaysia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America, Middle East and Africa (LAMEA)
Brazil
Argentina
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Nigeria
Rest of LAMEA
Company Profiles
Heinekin N.V.
Anheuser-Busch InBev.
Tsingtao Brewery Co. Ltd.
Carlsberg Group
Diageo Plc.
Molson Coors Brewing Company
Boston Beer Company
Beijing Yanjing Brewery Co., Ltd and
United Breweries Group
