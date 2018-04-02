Global Beer Market is expected to reach $792.2 bn by 2022

According to a new report, “Global Beer Market (2016-2022)”, published by KBV Research, the Global Beer Market is expected to reach $792.2 Billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during 2016 -2022.

The Strong Beer market dominated the Global Beer Market in 2015, and would grow at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. The Light Beer market is expected attain a market size of $250.7 Billion by 2022.

The Europe market contributed the larger revenue share to the Global Light Beer Market in 2015, and would grow at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period. However, North America market is expected to grow at CAGR of 4.4% during 2016-2022.

The Macro Brewery market registered the highest share in the Global Beer Market in 2015, and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. The Normal Category market dominated the Global Beer Market in 2015, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.

The report highlights the adoption of Beer globally.Based on Product Type, the market is segmented into Light Beer and Strong Beer. Based on Production, the market is segmented into Macro Brewery and Micro Brewery. Based on Category, the market is segmented into Premium Category,Super Premium Category, and Normal Category. Based on Packaging, the market is segmented into Canned Beer,Bottled Beer, and Draught Beer.The report also covers geographical segmentation of Beer market.The geographies included in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. For the better analysis, the geographies are segmented into countries.

Key companies profiled in the report includes Heinekin N.V., Anheuser-Busch InBev., Tsingtao Brewery Co. Ltd., Carlsberg Group, Diageo Plc., Molson Coors Brewing Company, Boston Beer Company, Beijing Yanjing Brewery Co., Ltd and United Breweries Group.

Research Scope

The market is segmented based on Product Type, Production, Category, Packaging and geography.

Global Beer Market, by Product Type

Light Beer

Strong Beer

Global Beer Market, by Production

Macro Brewery

Micro Brewery

Global Beer Market, by Category

Premium Category

Super Premium Category

Normal Category

Global Beer Market, by Packaging

Canned Beer

Bottled Beer

Draught Beer

Global Beer Market, by Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America, Middle East and Africa (LAMEA)

Brazil

Argentina

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of LAMEA

Company Profiles

Heinekin N.V.

Anheuser-Busch InBev.

Tsingtao Brewery Co. Ltd.

Carlsberg Group

Diageo Plc.

Molson Coors Brewing Company

Boston Beer Company

Beijing Yanjing Brewery Co., Ltd and

United Breweries Group

