Get the Secret to Creating a 360-Degree Customer View! We spoke with Spasen Tsenov, CEO of the Adsuiss AG, to find out more about their new platform Pandora.

A comprehensive, 360-degree view of customers makes generating more of the “right” customers possible and is also becoming more critical due to heightened customer expectations for businesses to know who they are and deliver quality experiences to them over time, says Spasen.

However, achieving a single, multi-faceted view of the customer is becoming more difficult as greater amounts of customer data is spread across more applications and the number of communications channels through which customers are engaging with companies and brands increases. According to Spasen, less than 10% of companies can aggregate data for a customer view that can enable business growth.

To enable the comprehensive view, says Spasen, organizations need to integrate their different data silos, a process which traditionally has been labor-intensive and time-consuming. www.Adsuisse.com is focused on making that possible and has found that the key is applying automation to how data is brought together, matching identities for a person across different datasets, de-duplicating data, resolving conflicts between data, creating relationships between objects in a dataset, and enabling an on-demand warehouse that feeds into analytics, reporting, or BI tools. “This is how you can fulfill the elusive problem of the 360-degree customer view that to date has been a big challenge.”

The Adsuisse AG is focused on Customer Data Discovery, Data Validation and Cleaning. How Adsuisse can help you to discover your customers: How we help you discover your customers

It is all about correct and rich data to turn any marketing activity into success. Our Customer Discovery service delivers valuable individual information to empower the relationship between you and your customers. They can discover new Jobs, Addresses, Emails, Phone Numbers, Education, Relatives, Social Profiles, Customer Location and Marital Status.

How does Adsuisse achieve a 360 degree customer view?

We follow a 7 stage process, says Spasen when building a 360 degree customer view:

Discovery – Understanding the environment you are implementing it in.

Scoping – Outlining your proposed design.

Data Integration – Transforming your required data into automated, correct and new formats.

Data Quality – Ensuring the accuracy of the relevant data through Adsuisse

360 Degree Customer View – Importing unique records into a data store.

Enrich – Adding additional data to customer records for segmentation through Adsuisse service

Deliver – Deploy the finish solution into a live environment through our backend intelligence (Pandora)