Fuller Landau Recognized as One of the Best Workplaces for Women!

At Fuller Landau, we are proud of our continuous efforts to remove potential barriers and biases that may otherwise prevent our team members from achieving their full potential. This is why we are so excited to announce that our firm has been named to the 2018 LIST OF BEST WORKPLACES™ FOR WOMEN!

Fuller Landau received this honour after a thorough and independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work®, based on direct feedback from employees of the hundreds of organizations that were surveyed. In addition to several other criteria, an organization had to have a minimum 90% positive response to the statement “I am treated fairly regardless of my gender,” in order to be considered for this certification.

“Creating a fair and equitable workplace for everyone is a huge focus for us, here at Fuller Landau,” says Jill Daiter, Director of HR. “Being recognized as one of the Best Workplaces for Women is such an important distinction for our firm, as it confirms that our efforts and initiatives have had a real and lasting impact.”

In addition to a firm-wide commitment to gender equity, Fuller Landau has an active Diversity & Inclusion Committee with a mandate for, among other things, spreading awareness and implementing initiatives that ensure women are well-represented in all levels of the firm. Flexible work hours, options for telecommuting, internal mentorship opportunities, and a number of team events to support women in the workplace – including panel discussions on work/life balance, female leadership, and career advancement – have enabled the firm to make great strides towards creating a work environment and culture that is great for women.

About Great Place to Work®:

Great Place to Work ® (GPTW) is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, GPTW recognizes the world’s Best Workplaces in a series of national lists including those published by Fortune magazine (USA) and The Globe & Mail (Canada). Great Place to Work® provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. reatplacetowork.ca and @GPTW_Canada