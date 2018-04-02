Europe Ambulatory Surgical & Emergency Center Services Market to Reach US$ 42.8 Billion by 2020

Transparency Market Research has recently published a new research report that discusses the several trends and dynamics influencing the overall Europe ambulatory surgical and emergency center services market. The research report, titled “Europe Ambulatory Surgical & Emergency Center Services Market – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2014 – 2020,” assesses the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis to highlight the threat of new entrants, the bargaining power of suppliers, the threat of substitute products or services, the bargaining power of customers, and the intensity of competitive rivalry. The research report evaluates the contribution of the rising geriatric population towards the growth of the ambulatory surgical and emergency center services market in Europe.

According to the research report, the Europe ambulatory surgical and emergency center services market was valued at US$18.5 bn in 2013 and is expected to reach US$42.8 bn by the end of 2020, rising at a CAGR of 13.0% between 2014 and 2020. Researchers state that the rising demand for medical assistance for treating cataracts, hernias, and other age-related diseases is the prime factor driving the Europe ambulatory surgical and emergency center services market. This market is gaining momentum as patients are realizing the cost-efficiency of these services.

Surgical interventions or diagnostics that do not require an overnight stay in the hospital are called as ambulatory surgical and emergency center services. A huge number of patients are making use of these services due to their high quality, cost-effectiveness, time-saving approach, and reduced healing time. Furthermore, due to technological advancements, medical practitioners are able to perform surgeries in minimally invasive ways, which is providing an additional boost to the market in Europe.

The Europe ambulatory surgical and emergency center services market is segmented on the basis of procedure and region. The procedures available in this market are pain management, pulmonary surgery, general surgery, vascular surgery, obstetric surgery, urological surgery, ENT surgery, orthopedic surgery, dermatological surgery, gastrointestinal surgery, and ophthalmological surgery. Regionally, this market is divided into Germany, the U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, and Rest of the Europe.

Out of all the types of surgeries, the orthopedic surgeries segment of the Europe ambulatory surgical and emergency center services market held a dominating position due to the expensive nature of orthopedic surgeries and rising demand for arthroscopic procedures. Despite these statistics, analysts predict that the ophthalmological surgeries segment will grow at the fastest pace through 2020. The rising number of geriatrics, which is leading to a high incidence of cataracts, diabetic retinopathy, and other ophthalmologic conditions, will drive this segment.

Some of the important players in the Europe ambulatory surgical and emergency center services market are Community Health Systems, Inc., Nueterra Healthcare, IntegraMed America, Inc., Terveystalo Healthcare Oyj, AmSurg Corporation, and Symbion, Inc. The research report profiles these players to evaluate the competitive landscape of the market. Additionally, the research report also puts forth a fair case of the research and development activities, financial overview, investment outlook, business and marketing strategies, strategic mergers and acquisitions, and expansion plans of these companies for the coming few years.

