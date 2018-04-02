El Paso Mexican Restaurant Boasts Unique and Authentic Mexican Food

El Paso Mexican Restaurant offers authentic Mexican dishes in a festive, family-friendly environment.

[SPRINGFIELD, 04/02/2018] – El Paso Mexican Restaurant provides diners in the Washington metropolitan area with authentic Mexican fare. Diners are sure to enjoy every bite of any of the restaurant’s mouthwatering selection. Those looking for Mexican cuisine in fast food chains and fine dining restaurants will find their craving satisfied right here.

The Growing Demand for Mexican Food

From a culinary invention once popular only in the Southwest, Mexican food has grown to become the second most popular menu type in the US. A report from CHD Expert, a food service database and analytics firm, says that all types of restaurants—from small taquerias to large restaurant chains—are driving the increase demand for Mexican food.

April 2017 figures show that Mexican restaurants represent at least 9% of all the restaurants in the country, generating about $45 million in annual retail sales. Fast food chains like Taco Bell continue to captivate Millennial consumers with its innovative marketing techniques and budget-friendly food options. On the other hand, authentic Mexican food from restaurants appeals to diners of all ages.

A Family-Friendly Mexican Dining Experience

El Paso Mexican Restaurant prides itself on its commitment to catering to the growing demand for fine authentic cuisine in the Washington metropolitan area. Its menu features Mexican dishes and mild or spicy homemade entrees. Its food options include breakfast quesadillas, street style tacos, Huevos Con Chorizo Y Papas, sizzling fajitas, and more. The restaurant uses only the freshest ingredients.

The restaurant offers a casual dining experience that families would enjoy. The venue features a distinctly Mexican flair, making it look like a festive cantina. With its colorful chairs and banderitas, it is the ideal place for families who want to enjoy the authentic flavors of Mexico in a lively, spirited environment.

About El Paso Mexican Restaurant

El Paso Mexican restaurant offers fantastic Mexican food, specialty cocktails, and daily specials to customers in Alexandria, Springfield and Woodbridge in Virginia. Its menu features authentic Mexican cuisine and delicious homemade dishes. The restaurant also features a full-service bar.

To learn more, visit http://www.elpasomexicanrestaurants.com/.