Digital Forensics Market to reach a market size of $11.0 billion by 2023

According to a new report Global Digital Forensics Market, published by KBV research, the Global Digital Forensics Market size is expected to reach $11.0 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 15.8% CAGR during the forecast period.

The Forensic Systems market holds the largest market share in Global Digital Forensics Market by Hardware Type in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Forensic Devices market would garner market share of $1,764.5 million by 2023. Additionally, The Others market is expected to witness a CAGR of 16.8% during (2017 – 2023).

The KBV Cardinal Matrix is a visual representation about the key players in the industry. The matrix is designed considering the major strategic developments including Mergers & Acquisitions, product launches, partnership among others and the financial strength of the company in the considered years. The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product launches and Partnerships & Collaborations. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, MSAB and Open Text Corporation are the forerunners in the Digital Forensics market.

KBV Cardinal Matrix – Digital Forensics Market

Digital Forensics Market Size

The Computer Forensics market holds the largest market share in Global Digital Forensics Market by Type in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 14.8 % during the forecast period. The Network Forensics market is expected to witness a CAGR of 15.4% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Mobile Device Forensics market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 16.8% during (2017 – 2023).Source: KBV Research Analysis, Company Publications and Secondary Research

The North America market holds the largest market share in Global Digital Forensics in Government & Defense Market by Region in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 12.3 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 13.7% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Digital Forensics in Telecom & IT Market. Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 19.4% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Digital Forensics in BFSI Market.

Full Report: https://kbvresearch.com/digital-forensics-market/

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Digital Forensics Market have been discussed in the report with the competitive analysis and elaborated company profiles of AccessData, Cellebrite, MSAB, Open Text Corporation (Guidance Software), Oxygen Forensics, ADF Solutions, Logrhythm, Inc., Coalfire, Magnet Forensics, and Paraben Corporation.

Global Digital Forensics Market Size Segmentation

By Component

Hardware

Forensic Systems

Forensic Devices

Others

Software

Services

Professional

Managed

By Type

Computer Forensics

Network Forensics

Mobile Device Forensics

Others

By Vertical

Government & Defense

Telecom & IT

BFSI

Healthcare & Lifesciences

Others

By Geography

North America Digital Forensics Market Size

US Digital Forensics Market Size

Canada Digital Forensics Market Size

Mexico Digital Forensics Market Size

Rest of Global Digital Forensics Market Size

Europe Digital Forensics Market

Germany Digital Forensics Market

UK Digital Forensics Market

France Digital Forensics Market

Russia Digital Forensics Market

Spain Digital Forensics Market

Italy Digital Forensics Market

Rest of Europe Digital Forensics Market

Asia Pacific Digital Forensics Market

China Digital Forensics Market

Japan Digital Forensics Market

India Digital Forensics Market

South Korea Digital Forensics Market

Singapore Digital Forensics Market

Malaysia Digital Forensics Market

Rest of Asia Pacific Digital Forensics Market

LAMEA Digital Forensics Market

Brazil Digital Forensics Market

Argentina Digital Forensics Market

UAE Digital Forensics Market

Saudi Arabia Digital Forensics Market

South Africa Digital Forensics Market

Nigeria Digital Forensics Market

Rest of LAMEA Digital Forensics Market

Companies Profiled

AccessData

Cellebrite

MSAB

Open Text Corporation (Guidance Software)

Oxygen Forensics

ADF Solutions

Logrhythm, Inc.

Coalfire

Magnet Forensics

Paraben Corporation

