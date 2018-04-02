Digital Forensics Market to reach a market size of $11.0 billion by 2023

According to a new report Global Digital Forensics Market, published by KBV research, the Global Digital Forensics Market size is expected to reach $11.0 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 15.8% CAGR during the forecast period.
The Forensic Systems market holds the largest market share in Global Digital Forensics Market by Hardware Type in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Forensic Devices market would garner market share of $1,764.5 million by 2023. Additionally, The Others market is expected to witness a CAGR of 16.8% during (2017 – 2023).
The KBV Cardinal Matrix is a visual representation about the key players in the industry. The matrix is designed considering the major strategic developments including Mergers & Acquisitions, product launches, partnership among others and the financial strength of the company in the considered years. The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product launches and Partnerships & Collaborations. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, MSAB and Open Text Corporation are the forerunners in the Digital Forensics market.
KBV Cardinal Matrix – Digital Forensics Market
Digital Forensics Market Size
The Computer Forensics market holds the largest market share in Global Digital Forensics Market by Type in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 14.8 % during the forecast period. The Network Forensics market is expected to witness a CAGR of 15.4% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Mobile Device Forensics market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 16.8% during (2017 – 2023).Source: KBV Research Analysis, Company Publications and Secondary Research
The North America market holds the largest market share in Global Digital Forensics in Government & Defense Market by Region in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 12.3 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 13.7% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Digital Forensics in Telecom & IT Market. Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 19.4% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Digital Forensics in BFSI Market.
The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Digital Forensics Market have been discussed in the report with the competitive analysis and elaborated company profiles of AccessData, Cellebrite, MSAB, Open Text Corporation (Guidance Software), Oxygen Forensics, ADF Solutions, Logrhythm, Inc., Coalfire, Magnet Forensics, and Paraben Corporation.
