Catalytic Converter  Market : Latest Trends, Demand and Analysis 2023

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Catalytic Converter Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Catalytic Converter Market by type (two way catalytic converters, three way catalytic converters, diesel oxidation catalytic converters), materials (platinum, palladium, rhodium), end use (passenger cars, light, heavy commercial vehicles) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Catalytic Converter Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the Catalytic Converter Market. According to report the global automotive catalytic converter market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.65% over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023.

Catalytic converter is used to control emission of poisonous gas emitted from the vehicle. It helps in reducing the density of the poisonous gas by catalyzing an oxidation and reduction reaction. These converters are widely used in the locomotive industry due to government regulations. Almost all vehicles use catalytic converters to reduce the air pollution. Some governments have made it necessary to use catalytic converters in the vehicles such as passenger cars, light commercial vehicles and heavy commercial vehicles among others. The Stringentguidelinesimposed by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for exhaust emissions have made it essential to provide the catalytic converters in the vehicles.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global automotive catalytic converter market such as, Faurecia, Tenneco, Benteler International AG, Magneti Marelli S.P.A, Eberspacher Group, Futaba Industrial Co. Ltd, Calsonic Kansei Corporation, Sango Co. Ltd., Yutaka Giken Co. Ltd., and others.

Table of Contents:-

1. Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Methods

1.3 Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Automotive Catalytic Converter Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4 IGR – Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5 Competitive Landscape in the Global Automotive Catalytic Converter Market

4. Global Automotive Catalytic Converter Market by Type 2017 – 2023

4.1 Two Way Catalytic Converters

4.2 Three Way Catalytic Converters

4.3 Diesel Oxidation Catalytic Converters

5. Global Automotive Catalytic Converter Market by Materials 2017 – 2023

5.1 Platinum

5.2 Palladium

5.3 Rhodium

5.4 Others

6. Global Automotive Catalytic Converter Market by End Use 2017 – 2023

6.1 Passenger Cars

6.2 Light Commercial Vehicles

6.3 Heavy Commercial Vehicles

6.4 Others

7. Global Automotive Catalytic Converter Market by Regions 2017 – 2023

7.1 North America

7.1.1 North America Automotive Catalytic Converter Market by Type

7.1.2 North America Automotive Catalytic Converter Market by Materials

7.1.3 North America Automotive Catalytic Converter Market by End Use

7.1.4 North America Automotive Catalytic Converter Market by Country

7.2 Europe

7.2.1 Europe Automotive Catalytic Converter Market by Type

7.2.2 Europe Automotive Catalytic Converter Market by Materials

7.2.3 Europe Automotive Catalytic Converter Market by End Use

7.2.4 Europe Automotive Catalytic Converter Market by Country

7.3 Asia-Pacific

7.3.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Catalytic Converter Market by Type

7.3.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Catalytic Converter Market by Materials

7.3.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Catalytic Converter Market by End Use

7.3.4 Asia-Pacific Automotive Catalytic Converter Market by Country

7.4 RoW

7.4.1 RoW Automotive Catalytic Converter Market by Type

7.4.2 RoW Automotive Catalytic Converter Market by Materials

7.4.3 RoW Automotive Catalytic Converter Market by End Use

7.4.4 RoW Automotive Catalytic Converter Market by Sub-region

8. Companies Covered

8.1 Faurecia

8.2 Tenneco

8.3 Benteler International AG

8.4 Magneti Marelli S.P.A

8.5 Eberspacher Group

8.6 Futaba Industrial Co. Ltd

8.7 Calsonic Kansei Corporation

8.8 Sango Co.Ltd.

8.9 Yutaka Giken Co. Ltd.

8.10 Others

