BYOD and Enterprise Mobility Market to Grow at CAGR 18% by 2023: TechSci Research

According to TechSci Research report, “ Global BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Market By Component, By Deployment Mode, By End User Sector, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2023”, the enterprise mobility market is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 18% during 2018-2023. Key factors driving the market include increasing smartphone penetration, rising data telecommuting and workforce mobility, coupled with rapid adoption of SMACT (Social, Mobile, Analytics, Cloud and IoT) technologies across the retail, BFSI, manufacturing and healthcare sectors. As pressure to remain competitive in the marketplace is increasing due to growing mobile device and smart technology penetration, ongoing digital revolution, evolving business infrastructure and burgeoning security vulnerabilities, deployment of BYOD & enterprise mobility is anticipated to surge on a global level over the course of next five years.

In terms of ‘By Component’ segmentation, the global enterprise mobility market is broadly categorized into three segments – Software, Security Solutions, and Services. Security Solutions segment is projected to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period, owing to the growing security concerns on account of rising numbers of malware attacks and network access breaches. In 2017, retail industry held the largest market share among all the end-user segment. Though the share of retail sector’s share is forecast to decline in the coming years, the sector’s end-user dominance is expected to continue through 2023. Manufacturing sector is anticipated to witness the fastest growth among all the end-user segments, majorly due to the increasing focus on digitization with rising prevalence of Industrie 4.0 (IIoT) and Digital Twin technology.

North America is expected to continue its dominance as the largest regional market in the global BYOD & enterprise mobility marketplace, owing to the region’s tech-savvy population and highly digitalized governance model. “Over the last few years, there has been a significant increase in the adoption of Enterprise Mobility solutions across various end user sectors, owing to the growing BYOD adoption in the marketplace. Adoption of Enterprise Mobility is witnessing robust growth, especially in the manufacturing sector, and this trend is expected to prevail over next five years.”, said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research based global management consulting firm.

“Global BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Market By Component, By Deployment Mode, By End User Sector, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2023” has evaluated the future growth potential of the Enterprise Mobility market and has also provided the statistics and information on market structure, size, share and future growth of Global Enterprise Mobility market. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers to take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyzes the emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges and opportunities existing in the market.

