Bio Organic Fertilizer Market Growth Rates (2017 To 2022)

Bio Organic Fertilizer market is anticipated to grow at XX% CAGR from 2017 to 2022 and it is estimated that the global market was valued at USD XX billion in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX billion by 2022.

Bioorganic fertilizer is a substance that consists of living microorganisms, which help in the growth of the plant by increasing the supply of nutrients to it. Increase in the use of bio-fertilizers is expected to reduce the demand for chemical fertilizers and pesticides as they hamper the health of the soil.

Factors such as rising environmental awareness, enhancing soil fertility and increasing demand for organic food are key driving factors for the market. Factors restraining the growth of the bio-fertilizer market are lack of awareness and lower adoption rate by farmers. The Shortage of fertilizers in regions like Latin America and Africa, formulation of favorable government policies and countries having agriculture dominant economy would provide growth opportunities for this market.

The global Bio Organic Fertilizer market is segmented on the basis of Type and Application. On the basis of Type, it is segmented into Nitrogen Fixing Bio-Fertilizers, Phosphate Solubilizing Bio-Fertilizers, Potash Mobilizing Bio-Fertilizers, and Others. Nitrogen-fixing bio-fertilizer is one of the prominent substitutes for commercial nitrogen fertilizers. The market scope for this bio-fertilizer is vast, as it is majorly used as nitrogen source for rice. Rice is an essential crop in many countries, namely India, China, Indonesia, and Brazil, Japan and others, thus enhancing the market for the nitrogen-fixing fertilizers. On the basis of Application, it is segmented into Fruits and Vegetables, Plantations, Cereals, Pulses and Oilseeds, and Others. Among these, fruits and vegetables are the most produced crop as they are majorly consumed as meals. As food is the primary need of human being, production of fruits and vegetables is going to be most prominent, thus enhancing the scope for bio-fertilizers.

On the basis of geography, the market is segmented into various regions namely Asia Pacific , North America, Europe, Latin America and Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the market followed by North America. Asia Pacific is the expected to witness the highest growth in the coming years due to the presence of countries such as India and China have a large population, vast landscape, and booming economies.

Some of the key players dominating the market are Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals (GSFC), Lallemand, Novozymes, Symborg, Biomax, Agri Life, Ajay Bio-Tech Ltd and Antibiotice S.A.

