Bio-Fertilizers Market research, Competitor Strategy, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2023

Market Definition:

In simple words, bio-fertilizer can be explained as a form of natural fertilizer that comprises all organic elements. It basically contains active microorganisms and when used it yields quite impressive results. This fertilizer can be applied to growing plants, seeds or soil. It can enhance and facilitate growth by providing the required nutrients. In the recent years, these fertilizers have started overpowering the conventional ones owing to its unique and advantageous features. And as a result of this, the global bio-fertilizers market is getting its much needed push.

Bio-fertilizer can speed up the process of plant growth by stimulating various natural procedures like solubilizing phosphorous and nitrogen fixation. The microorganisms present in this fertilizer improve the plant or seed’s inherent nutrient cycle and inculcate organic matter in the soil. By their use farmers will be successful in raring plants that are healthy and sustainable. Their usage has become widespread these days because people associated with the agricultural industry have started realizing the ill-effects of chemical fertilizers.

Some of the major examples of bio-fertilizers are Azotobacter, blue green algae, Rhizobium and Azospirilium. These and many others are being used by farmers all over the world to improve the growth cycle of their crop. Apart from the obvious benefits like better production rate, these fertilizers are a lot more feasible than the traditional ones. Hence on the whole, it can be concluded that these fertilizers are highly advantageous in nature and this market will grow considerably in the coming years.

Market Scenario

At present, the agricultural industry is looking to switch to all natural products. Owing to this fact, one can confidently assume that the global bio-fertilizers market will attain remarkable success in the forthcoming years. Looking at the favorable conditions for this market it is being anticipated that the revenues will double by the end of the forecast period i.e. 2017-2027. The CAGR rates look encouraging as well and back this fact.

There are many factors that can be held responsible for the success and development of this market. The trend of switching to a healthier lifestyle amongst the masses happens to be a major growth propeller for this market.

These days’ consumers look for products that contain zero chemicals and thanks to this preference the market gets benefitted. Furthermore, the realization regarding the downsides of chemical pesticides further fosters the growth of this industry.

Key Players

The key players profiled in Global Biofertilizers Market report include- AgriLife, Antibiotice S.A, Bio Nature Technology PTE Ltd, Novozymes A/S, National Fertilizers Limited, Kribhco, China Bio-fertilizer AG, and Symborg S.L

Stakeholders

Fertilizer manufacturers

Government organization

Seed companies

Agriculture input companies

Traders, exporters, importers

Industry Trends

The global bio-fertilizers market is expected to be governed by certain industry trends that will carve a path of success for this industry. These trends have been listed below:

• Government initiatives in the favor of the bio-fertilizer market.

• The upsurge in the demand for organic food products.

Market Segmentation

The worldwide bio-fertilizer market has been segregated into four distinct parts. They can be categorized as geographies, types, application methods and forms.

Geographically, the market has its reach across various areas of the world like North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Rest of the World.

On the basis of types, the market is separated into phosphate solubilizing bacteria, vesicular arbuscular mycorrhiza, nitrogen fixing bacteria and plant growth promoting bacteria.

When it comes to application methods, the market is trifurcated into soil, root dipping and seed treatment.

Lastly, based on forms, the industry is divided into powder, granular and liquid.

Study Objectives of Global Bio fertilizers Market:

In-depth analysis for individual segments and sub-segments for Bio-fertilizers To estimate market size by type, application method, form and by region To understand the market dynamics of the market and provide market snapshot To provide region level market analysis and future outlook for North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW) and their countries Company profiling of major players in the market and competitive landscaping Identifying the crucial stages for developments in the value chain of Bio-fertilizers Supply chain analysis of the product indicating the stake of the various suppliers, both basic producers and formulators/distributors, till the end-user Evaluation of historical market trends, patents and technologies, and current government regulatory requirements related to Bio-fertilizers market